U-Haul Truck Crash Near White House May Have Been Intentional: Secret Service

A Nazi flag and other objects recovered from a rented box truck are pictured on the ground as the U.S. Secret Service and other law enforcement agencies investigate the truck that crashed into security barriers at Lafayette Park across from the White House in Washington, D.C. on May 23, 2023. Nathan Howard via Reuters

The U.S. Secret Service said the driver of a U-Haul vehicle that crashed into barriers near the White House on Monday evening may have acted “intentionally,” according to preliminary investigation findings. No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

Reuters has released an image of a Nazi flag and other items lying adjacent to the truck, which it reports were found inside the vehicle, citing a witness.

Anthony Guglielmi, the Secret Service communications chief, said Washington D.C.’s Police Department examined the truck and declared it to be safe.

A “preliminary investigation reveals the driver may have intentionally struck the security barriers at Lafayette Square,” Guglielmi wrote on Twitter. “Charges will be filed by the United States Park Police with investigative support from the #SecretService.”

The truck has been deemed safe by @DCPoliceDept & preliminary investigation reveals the driver may have intentionally struck the security barriers at Lafayette Square. Charges will be filed by the United States Park Police with investigative support from the #SecretService. — Anthony Guglielmi (@SecretSvcSpox) May 23, 2023

According to an earlier statement by the Secret Service, the incident took place just before 10 p.m. Monday. Agents took in the driver, whose truck collided with security barriers on the north side of Lafayette Square at 16th Street. No White House staff or agents were injured as a result of the crash, and the agency is probing the event.

Chris Zaboji, who was returning home after completing a run near the National Mall, told Reuters he heard a loud noise and turned around to see the U-Haul crash into the barriers twice.

“I looked back and saw that the U-Haul van had rammed into the barricade,” he said. “I backed away behind a guy on a golf cart and took the video on my phone. After I saw it rammed again I didn’t want to be anywhere near the truck and left.”

The White House has yet to comment on the incident.