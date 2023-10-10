U2’s Bono Reworks Lyrics In Honor Of ‘Beautiful Kids’ Killed At Israeli Music Festival

LOADING ERROR LOADING

U2 changed the lyrics to its 1984 hit “Pride (In The Name Of Love)” during a live show in honor of the “beautiful kids” killed at the Tribe of Nova music festival in Israel recently.

“In the light of what’s happened in Israel and Gaza, a song about non-violence seems somewhat ridiculous, even laughable, but our prayers have always been for peace and for non-violence,” the Irish rock band’s frontman Bono told the audience at the new immersive Sphere venue in Las Vegas on Sunday.

“But our hearts and our anger, you know where that’s pointed,” added Bono, whose real name is Paul David Hewson. “So sing with us and those beautiful kids at that music festival.”

Bono sang: “Early morning, October 7, the sun is rising in the desert sky. Stars of David, they took your life, but they could not take your pride.”

The song’s original lyrics, dedicated to civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., are: “Early morning, April 4, a shot rings out in the Memphis sky. Free at last, they took your life. They could not take your pride.”

U2 shared a video of the tribute on X, formerly Twitter, on Monday.

Hamas militants opened fire on revelers at the electronic music festival as part of its surprise attack Saturday on Israel.