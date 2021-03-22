Uber Driver Arrested In Boston On Kidnapping Charge

An Uber driver in Boston has been charged with kidnapping after he allegedly locked a female passenger in his car last week and refused to let her out, even when she screamed for help.

Kamal Essalak, 47, was arrested in the town of Acton on Saturday over the incident, which took place at roughly 8:30 p.m. last Thursday, the Boston Police Department said in a news release.

Police said they responded to a report from a woman who claimed she had requested a lift via the ridesharing app. When she entered the vehicle, she noticed the driver was behaving strangely and asked to be dropped off, she told police. When the driver stopped the car, the passenger discovered that the child safety locks had been activated on both rear doors and she was unable to exit.

“As the victim began to scream and bang on the glass in an attempt to draw attention to the unfolding situation, the suspect began to climb into the rear passenger area of the vehicle, laughing periodically,” the police statement said. “The victim was able to quickly slide around the suspect, into the driver’s seat at which time she was able to unlock the door and exit the vehicle, making her way to safety.”

Uber confirmed to NBC Boston that Essalak was one of its drivers. A spokesperson said that Uber had immediately removed Essalak’s access upon hearing about the incident and had also been in contact with the victim.

“What’s been reported is horrifying and something no one should have to go through,” the Uber spokesperson told NBC Boston. “We appreciate Acton Police Department’s quick actions that helped lead to an arrest in this case.”

Uber has introduced a number of safety features and resources for women and victims of sexual violence since its first safety report in 2019 revealed more than 3,000 sexual assaults were reported from the app in a year in the U.S.