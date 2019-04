You nailed it, “showstopper.”

Uché, a 24-year-old wedding singer from Sugar Land, Texas, made judge Katy Perry swoon in the Top 14 round of “American Idol” on Sunday. (See the full performance below.)

Perry fell over and needed pretend CPR from Luke Bryan to revive her ...

But Uché’s performance of Bruno Mars’ “Finesse” was the real deal. He sang smoothly and danced provocatively in a polished act.

“You’re the showstopper,” Lionel Richie said. “Keep this going.”