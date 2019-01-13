UCLA Gymnast's Flawless Michael Jackson-Inspired Routine Is A Thriller

UCLA gymnast Katelyn Ohashi delivered a heart-stopping floor routine Saturday at the Collegiate Challenge in Anaheim, California ― and we can’t stop watching it.

The 20-year-old athlete flipped, sashayed and tumbled across the floor to a mashup of R&B and soul music, largely featuring some of Michael Jackson’s greatest hits.

The audience erupted in cheers at the end of Ohashi’s minute-and-a-half routine, which earned her a perfect 10 from the judges. Her flawless performance helped UCLA’s women’s gymnastics team sail to victory at the competition.

A 🔟 isn't enough for this floor routine by @katelyn_ohashi. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/pqUzl7AlUA — UCLA Gymnastics (@uclagymnastics) January 13, 2019

Ohashi previously competed on the U.S. national team but left after fracturing her back and tearing both of her shoulders. She joined UCLA’s team in 2015.

After the team won an NCAA title in April, Ohashi revealed she had been in a serious car accident the night before the team traveled to St. Louis for the national championship.

Raw. Beautiful. Powerful. An emotional @katelyn_ohashi got real last night when she revealed she was in a serious car accident the night before traveling to St. Louis. The NCAA Co-Floor Champion & Team Champion has had a remarkable season & year. What a special moment... #NCAAgym pic.twitter.com/8WqMov9oNU — Inside Gymnastics (@InsideGym) April 22, 2018