UFC Fighters Amanda Nunes And Nina Ansaroff Celebrate First Child

“I’m taking a year off,” Ansaroff said, but added that “I’m gonna be training throughout my pregnancy. I’m gonna stay in shape. I’m not gonna, ya know, just like not do anything and jump in.”

The two fighters met at a gym in 2012 and bonded immediately, according to a 2017 Teen Vogue article.

“I’d never trained [MMA] with any women before and, for a girl to be fast like her, I’d never seen that before,” Nunes said. “She was a very good partner. I liked training with her. I liked her style a lot and it made me evolve, at the same time. I liked her a lot. And then we started sparring.”

The relationship grew and so did the careers of Ansaroff and Nunes, who in 2016 became the UFC’s first openly gay champion.

The couple is engaged, but no wedding date has been announced.