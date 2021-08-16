Alleged Car Thief Gets Surprise Of His Life From UFC Fighter Wearing A Fanny Pack

An alleged car thief who picked the wrong vehicle during an attempted heist at a gas station last week was smacked down by Jordan Williams. And the UFC fighter was wearing a brightly colored fanny pack during the incident.

“That’s where the strength and the confidence came from,” Williams joked to MMA Fighting.

Williams has type 1 diabetes and told the website his blood sugar was low so he dashed into the gas station/convenience store to buy a drink, leaving his car running. When Williams spotted someone trying to make off with his 2002 Honda Civic, he ran out of the store.

A few punches later, the suspect was running, too.

“At first I couldn’t really believe it,” Williams told ESPN. “And then I was like, ‘Holy shit, there’s someone really in my car.’”

“So I run up. The guy, backing away, looking at me like, ‘This is happening. Got your car.’ Like no remorse at all,” Williams told Denver Fox station KDVR. “What I’ll remember always is the look on his face when he was looking at me through the window like, ’I’m taking this.”

Except Williams was not about to let that happen.

“I opened the door and, it’s funny, the first thing I did was throw the stuff I bought on the passenger seat,” the 30-year-old welterweight told ESPN. “And then I proceeded to punch the guy. After the first punch, he said, ‘OK, I’m sorry, I’m sorry.’ I was able to get some knees on him as he was exiting out.”

Williams posted the footage on his Instagram, complete with a #thatfannypacktho hashtag:

“My message to crooks is: Don’t steal,” Williams told KDVR. “Double check yourself in broad daylight. And watch out for that fanny pack.”

In a follow-up post, Williams explained that he uses the fanny pack to carry his insulin and emergency sugar, among other things, adding #fannypackgang as a hashtag.

Although Williams lost two of most recent UFC fights, he won this round outside the octagon ― fanny pack and all.

“Lucky I got there in time,” he wrote. “And that he didn’t know to release the parking brake.”