Pentagon officials have confirmed that leaked photos and video of “unidentified aerial phenomena” were real, captured in 2019 by a Navy pilot.

The identity of the triangle- or pyramid-shaped aerial objects remains a mystery. The Defense Department isn’t sharing what it knows.

The photos and videos were first published by the Mystery Wire and Extraordinary Beliefs websites. The objects were photographed zipping over the USS Russell off San Diego in July 2019, according to investigative filmmaker Jeremy Corbell.

Photos of three unidentified flying objects reportedly taken in March that year — one spherical, another “acorn” shaped, and one described as a “metallic blimp” — were also taken by Navy personnel, Pentagon spokesperson Susan Gough told CNN.

Mystery Wire’s George Knapp reported that those objects were photographed off Naval Air Station Oceana in Virginia by an F-18 weapons systems officer seated behind the pilot, who used his iPhone.

Gough offered no details on either of the sightings.

“To maintain operations security and to avoid disclosing information that may be useful to potential adversaries, the Department of Defense does not discuss publicly the details of either the observations or the examinations of reported incursions into our training ranges or designated airspace — including those incursions initially designated as UAP,” Gough told CNN, using the abbreviation for Unidentified Aerial Phenomena.

A new Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force, created last August to investigate such sightings by the military, has “included these incidents in their ongoing examinations,” Gough said.

When questioned by reporters last week, Chief of Naval Operations Michael Gilday couldn’t explain the objects.