Instead Of Splurging On Pricey New Boots, Try This 'Genius' $20 Uggs Hack

HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
In colder months, your favorite slippers get a lot of wear — like, so much wear, the entire inside is probably worn to the shape of your foot. But if the stitching and soles are still in good condition, it can feel silly dropping north of $100 to replace them. So don’t. Spend $20 on a pair of real sheepskin inserts from Ugg.
You heard us right: The king of the comfy shoe makes an easy-to-use insert, turning old and new shoes alike into an Ugg-like experience for only $20. Slip them into your favorite furry slippers or boots to keep your toes cozy in the cold. Elevate your favorite pair of knock-off mini booties or bring your favorite pair of Uggs back to life with a simple insole.
These insoles, which are available in women’s sizes 5-12 and men’s sizes 7-15, will feel like you’re walking on a cozy cloud. You can easily pop them in and out of your favorite shoes and even give them a gentle hand wash to keep them looking and feeling fresh under your feet. Reviewers say they’ve put them in slippers from L.L. Bean, clogs from Merrell and, of course, many pairs of brand-name Uggs.
Boasting a 4.6-star rating at Amazon with thousands of five-star reviews, these affordable insoles are a beloved find. Under 17 millimeters of real sheepskin, they have a dual-density liner with a squishy foam top layer and EVA bottom layer for added support and comfort. They’re moisture-wicking and will naturally regulate the temperature of your feet, keeping you warm without getting too sweaty or funky.
Grab a pair today to elevate your favorite pair of boots or slippers or gift a pair to a loved one that likes to be comfy without compromise. They can make any pair of shoes feel brand new for only $20.
Promising reviews:
“So much more cost-effective than replacing an otherwise fine pair of Uggs. Should have purchased years ago. Fit my shoes perfectly.” — KDM
“Why buy a brand new pair of expensive Uggs when you can get a refresh with a $20 insert? Genius. So happy with this find. Incredibly comfortable and clean. Love.” — Titania Jordan
“Loved the inserts. Bought two pairs and used one in my Uggs and one in my LL Beans slippers. Super comfortable.” — Sheena
“The insoles on my L.L. Bean slippers were getting worn down and now cleaning up nicely. I didn’t want to pay almost $100 for a new pair of slippers, but I wanted a simple refresh. These fit my slippers perfectly and are soft and fluffy. They also have a bit of arch support, which is nice for around the house. The perfect refresh at a lower cost than a new pair of slippers.” — Jennifer S. Dail
“These inserts fit perfectly in my Ugg slippers and this is the second set of inserts I have purchased. They make my Uggs look and feel brand new! Love them and the price is right!” — Ali L
“Love how these are the expected UGG fluffy! They fully reinvigorated my favorite slippers!! Great save! And they feel like they’ll last awhile. I wouldn’t go off brand for these. Ya get what ya pay for.” — These are excellent! Gave new life to my favorite slippers!