HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
As spring draws near, we’re reaching that sloggy, slushy time of the year marked by rain, mud and ever-changing weather that’s neither cold nor hot. While dressing for these in-between seasons is always a drag, finding actually cute, weather-appropriate shoes may be the hardest part. Donning winter boots seems like overkill and knee-high wellies are hard to wear for hours at a time. Yet rocking sneakers, flats or anything with an exposed toe seems risky.
You need a waterproof shoe that doesn’t take up your whole leg and goes with a lot of different outfits ― something that can be dressed up or dressed down, that’s adaptable for chilly hail storms and muggy sun showers.
Meet the rain clog. Spotted at New York Fashion Week, the Ugg Tasman X is the springtime shoe here to rock your world. Running in women’s sizes 5-12, they’re half-welly, half-clog, all-magical-unicorn-shoe with a removable, fuzzy wool-blend sock. These waterproof rubber slides have thick, treaded lug sole bottoms that will keep you steady, and the detachable sock insert keeps your feet and ankles extra warm on colder days. Bonus: The insert can be worn in the clog or on its own as a sole-less slipper or house shoe, and the clog can be worn without the insert on warmer days.
Promising reviews from other stylish rain clog converts: “These rain boots are very comfortable. They don’t have a clunky heavy feel so wearing them all day won’t be a problem. I’ll be ordering another pair. Honestly, two more in different colors. Yep, I really like them.” — ShopperBee
“I bought these for my mom and she loves them! The Tasman X are light and comfortable, I’m definitely buying myself a pair. I would recommend these to people who work standing up or just another fashionable piece to add to your outfit for everyday.” — ToriJeff
“Absolutely in love with this shoe. It is nice and lightweight. I am a fat woman with a bad back and I have had no problem getting these on. The socks are removable. They are very cozy. The shoes are super cute without the socks also. These are adorable. I got the taffy pink. It’s super bright and cute for spring. I may get another pair.” — KellyBee
“I love the rubber so easy to clean. The insole sock is warm. Cheaper than the suede ones and easier to maintain.” — Chaiangel