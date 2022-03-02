Unlike a clunky rain boot, rain clogs look cute with skirts and dresses. You can style them with jeans, throw them on after yoga class in leggings or sweats or wear them to take out the dog or go grab a coffee. They’re a shoe to keep by the door for running out to get the mail but also to wear to work or dinner.

Basically, they’re the perfect shoe for spring, and you’ll wonder what you ever wore before them. Because Uggs are ever-trendy, they tend to sell out super fast. Rest assured, we’ve scoured the web to find all the spots to get a pair of rain clogs in the size and color you want.