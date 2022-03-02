Shopping

These Ugg Waterproof Rain Clogs Are What We All Need This Spring

Spotted at New York Fashion Week, the Ugg Tasman X is the "it" shoe for between-seasons weather.

Staff Writer

The <a href="https://www.kqzyfj.com/click-100345797-11554337?sid=rainclog-grifinwynne-030122-621e27ace4b0f800ce2727c1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.zappos.com%2Fp%2Fugg-tasman-x-black%2Fproduct%2F9597183%2Fcolor%2F3%3Futm_source%3Dgoogle%26utm_medium%3Dpla_g%26utm_campaign%3D171091411%26utm_term%3Dpla-__iv_p_1_g_8671291531_c_44852351371_w_pla-1635428049986_n_g_d_c_v__l__t__r__x_pla_y_15872_f_online_o_52774228_z_US_i_en_j_1635428049986_s__e__h_1025197_ii__vi__%26utm_content%3D52774228%26zap_placement%3D%26_ivgu%3D31601436-34f1-432e-b3ff-8579bdb9a7d2" target="_blank" role="link" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Ugg Tasman X in Key lime, burnt olive, taffy pink and black" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="621e27ace4b0f800ce2727c1" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.kqzyfj.com/click-100345797-11554337?sid=rainclog-grifinwynne-030122-621e27ace4b0f800ce2727c1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.zappos.com%2Fp%2Fugg-tasman-x-black%2Fproduct%2F9597183%2Fcolor%2F3%3Futm_source%3Dgoogle%26utm_medium%3Dpla_g%26utm_campaign%3D171091411%26utm_term%3Dpla-__iv_p_1_g_8671291531_c_44852351371_w_pla-1635428049986_n_g_d_c_v__l__t__r__x_pla_y_15872_f_online_o_52774228_z_US_i_en_j_1635428049986_s__e__h_1025197_ii__vi__%26utm_content%3D52774228%26zap_placement%3D%26_ivgu%3D31601436-34f1-432e-b3ff-8579bdb9a7d2" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Ugg Tasman X in Key lime, burnt olive, taffy pink and black</a>.
The Ugg Tasman X in Key lime, burnt olive, taffy pink and black.

As spring draws near, we’re reaching that sloggy, slushy time of the year marked by rain, mud and ever-changing weather that’s neither cold nor hot. While dressing for these in-between seasons is always a drag, finding actually cute, weather-appropriate shoes may be the hardest part. Donning winter boots seems like overkill and knee-high wellies are hard to wear for hours at a time. Yet rocking sneakers, flats or anything with an exposed toe seems risky.

You need a waterproof shoe that doesn’t take up your whole leg and goes with a lot of different outfits ― something that can be dressed up or dressed down, that’s adaptable for chilly hail storms and muggy sun showers.

Meet the rain clog. Spotted at New York Fashion Week, the Ugg Tasman X is the springtime shoe here to rock your world. Running in women’s sizes 5-12, they’re half-welly, half-clog, all-magical-unicorn-shoe with a removable, fuzzy wool-blend sock. These waterproof rubber slides have thick, treaded lug sole bottoms that will keep you steady, and the detachable sock insert keeps your feet and ankles extra warm on colder days. Bonus: The insert can be worn in the clog or on its own as a sole-less slipper or house shoe, and the clog can be worn without the insert on warmer days.

Model and actress Irina Shayk wearing Ugg Tasman X in burnt olive during New York Fashion Week in February 2022.
Gotham via Getty Images
Model and actress Irina Shayk wearing Ugg Tasman X in burnt olive during New York Fashion Week in February 2022.

Unlike a clunky rain boot, rain clogs look cute with skirts and dresses. You can style them with jeans, throw them on after yoga class in leggings or sweats or wear them to take out the dog or go grab a coffee. They’re a shoe to keep by the door for running out to get the mail but also to wear to work or dinner.

Basically, they’re the perfect shoe for spring, and you’ll wonder what you ever wore before them. Because Uggs are ever-trendy, they tend to sell out super fast. Rest assured, we’ve scoured the web to find all the spots to get a pair of rain clogs in the size and color you want.

Zappos
The Ugg Tasman X
These come in five colors -- taffy pink (pictured), Key lime, burnt olive, samba red and black -- and in women's sizes 5-12.
Get them from Amazon for $79.95.Get them from Nordstom for $80.Get them from Zappos for $79.95.

Promising reviews from other stylish rain clog converts: “These rain boots are very comfortable. They don’t have a clunky heavy feel so wearing them all day won’t be a problem. I’ll be ordering another pair. Honestly, two more in different colors. Yep, I really like them.” — ShopperBee

“I bought these for my mom and she loves them! The Tasman X are light and comfortable, I’m definitely buying myself a pair. I would recommend these to people who work standing up or just another fashionable piece to add to your outfit for everyday.” — ToriJeff

“Absolutely in love with this shoe. It is nice and lightweight. I am a fat woman with a bad back and I have had no problem getting these on. The socks are removable. They are very cozy. The shoes are super cute without the socks also. These are adorable. I got the taffy pink. It’s super bright and cute for spring. I may get another pair.” — KellyBee

“I love the rubber so easy to clean. The insole sock is warm. Cheaper than the suede ones and easier to maintain.” — Chaiangel

*The* trendy TikTok platform Ugg mule slippers

Platform Slippers Are Taking Over TikTok, Here's Where To Get Them

shoppingStyleweatherShoes rain

