23 Ugly Christmas Sweaters That Everyone Will Get A Merry Kick Out Of

From customized knitwear with your pup's face to "Squid Game"-themed sweaters, these will be the talk of your holiday festivities.

Sport a sweater decorated with a holiday-ready <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=uglychristmassweaters-KristenAdaway-110121-&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F753232041%2Fugly-christmas-sweater-cardi-b-all-i%3Fga_order%3Dmost_relevant%26ga_search_type%3Dall%26ga_view_type%3Dgallery%26ga_search_query%3Dugly%2Bchristmas%2Bsweater%26ref%3Dsr_gallery-1-41%26organic_search_click%3D1%26frs%3D1" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Cardi B" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="617ffc12e4b03072d706a1ca" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=uglychristmassweaters-KristenAdaway-110121-&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F753232041%2Fugly-christmas-sweater-cardi-b-all-i%3Fga_order%3Dmost_relevant%26ga_search_type%3Dall%26ga_view_type%3Dgallery%26ga_search_query%3Dugly%2Bchristmas%2Bsweater%26ref%3Dsr_gallery-1-41%26organic_search_click%3D1%26frs%3D1" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link">Cardi B</a> or <em>believe</em> in the spirit of Christmas with <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=uglychristmassweaters-KristenAdaway-110121-&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F1104517443%2Fbelieve-ugly-christmas-sweater-holiday%3Fga_order%3Dmost_relevant%26ga_search_type%3Dall%26ga_view_type%3Dgallery%26ga_search_query%3Dugly%2Bchristmas%2Bsweater%2Bted%2Blasso%26ref%3Dsc_gallery-1-2%26plkey%3Da2a7759f8101c745182da560185210a9d24f7a82%253A1104517443" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Ted Lasso" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="617ffc12e4b03072d706a1ca" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=uglychristmassweaters-KristenAdaway-110121-&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F1104517443%2Fbelieve-ugly-christmas-sweater-holiday%3Fga_order%3Dmost_relevant%26ga_search_type%3Dall%26ga_view_type%3Dgallery%26ga_search_query%3Dugly%2Bchristmas%2Bsweater%2Bted%2Blasso%26ref%3Dsc_gallery-1-2%26plkey%3Da2a7759f8101c745182da560185210a9d24f7a82%253A1104517443" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link">Ted Lasso</a>.
Etsy / HuffPost
You’ve probably been invited to at least one ugly sweater party. Everyone shows up in the gaudiest, most outrageous sweaters decorated with holiday-themed phrases, characters and on-the-nose pop culture references.

The festive trend dates back to the 1950s, when the commercialization of Christmas was on the rise, but ugly Christmas sweaters really came to the forefront of the holiday season after the 1989 release of one of the holiday’s iconic movies: “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.” Clark Griswold’s snowflake-embellished sweater in the film sparked an interest in sporting selburose prints. A few years later, the character Mark Darcy in Bridget Jones’ Diary” gave the trend another boost.

Chevy Chase as Clark Griswold in "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation."
Warner Brothers/Getty Images
Today’s ugly Christmas sweaters stretch the “ugly” component, though, with some options being more socially acceptable and less of an eyesore than others. You can choose from sweaters featuring traditional red nosed-reindeers, jolly Santas and enough tinsel to decorate three Christmas trees, or from sweatshirts covered with music artists, TV characters and movie quotes.

These cozy, fashion statement-making sweaters are sure to be conversation starters at this year’s holiday parties and family gatherings. And if you’re having a smaller, low-key celebration, let these sweaters put you and the whole family in the Christmas spirit as you go to work on making extravagant gingerbread houses or trimming your tree.

1
A sweater for "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" fans
Amazon
Get it on Amazon for $45.95.
2
A pooping Santa sweater
Amazon
Get it on Amazon for $49.95.
3
A Ted Lasso sweater
Etsy/RosieTees
Get it from RosieTees at Etsy starting at $30.
4
A bad Santa sweater
Etsy
Get it from GiftzHub on Etsy starting at $66.60.
5
A sweater for elves in training
Amazon
Get it on Amazon starting at $21.79.
6
A Cardi B sweater
Etsy/MemeticShop
Get it from MemeticShop at Etsy starting at $24.99.
7
A cat lover's dream sweater
Etsy/FnSTrends
Get it from FnSTrends at Etsy starting at $22.95.
8
A light-up reindeer sweater
Amazon
Get it on Amazon starting at $28.99.
9
A "Squid Games" sweater
Etsy/CoolVibesStore
Get it from CoolVibesStore at Etsy for $39.96.
10
A sweater for when you did your best this year
Etsy/MemeticShop
Get it from MemeticShop at Etsy starting at $24.99.
11
A "juicy" Biggie sweater
Etsy/OnCoast1
Get it from OnCoast1 on Etsy starting at $24.98.
12
A customizable sweater with your pet's face
Etsy
Get it from CustomCatFace at Etsy starting at $48.39.
13
A Christmas tree sweater
Amazon
Get it on Amazon for $49.95.
14
A Snoop Dogg sweater
Etsy/MemeticShop
Get it from MemeticShop at Etsy starting at $24.99.
15
Matching sweaters for a couple
DenofSixCo/Etsy
Get them from DenofSixCo at Etsy starting at $29.50.
16
A sweater for Stanley Hudson fans
Etsy
Get it from SharkAndHammer at Etsy starting at $26.99.
17
A "Snowtorious" sweater
Etsy
Get it from Snowtorious at Etsy starting at $34.99.
18
A sweater with the Grinch's hands
Etsy/Idaxchange
Get it from Idaxchange at Etsy starting at $23.09.
19
A realistic hairy chest sweater
Etsy
Get it on Amazon starting at $19.99.
20
A sweater for Post Malone lovers
Etsy/USAWonderfulShirts
Get it from USAWonderfulShirts on Etsy starting at $19.99.
21
A sweater to remind you to watch out for geese
Etsy
Get it from Threadrock on Etsy for $24.95.
22
A snowman sweater
Amazon
Get it on Amazon for $29.95.
23
A NASA Christmas sweater
Etsy/Conspiracytee
Get it from Conspiracytee on Etsy starting at $24.95.
