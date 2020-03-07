Here's The New Thing To Watch On Netflix Right Now (March 1-7)

Heads up: The first episode centers around parenting while working in the restaurant business. It also focuses heavily on Chang’s inner turmoil as he worries about becoming a good father. It’s sweet to the point that it’s saccharine. It’s also a pretty unoriginal look at the excitement around becoming a first-time parent.

The episode has quality moments that focus on interviews with other chefs who juggled cooking with parenting. But the episode runs nearly an hour when it should have been half that.

Chang is excited to share this significant moment in his life. And it’s admirable whenever a creator tells a more personal story. But the story of new parents being excited for children is one of the oldest in human history, and the episode treats the situation as novel. This episode could have been the season closer, but I think this will be a turn-off to those just checking out the show.

I was delighted to see that the second episode gets back on track. Unfortunately, the season is only four episodes, making the premiere a quarter of the material.