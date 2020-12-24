UK And European Union Reach Brexit Trade Deal Ahead Of Deadline

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called the deal “the right and responsible thing to do for both sides.”

“It was a long and winding road but we’ve got a good deal to show for it,” she said at a press conference following the announced deal, which she said brought her “relief.”

The European Commission will continue cooperating with the U.K. in all areas of mutual interest, she said, including climate change, energy, security and transport. She added that there are strong safeguards and incentives in the deal to ensure that both sides stick to what was agreed upon.