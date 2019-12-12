WORLD NEWS

Erm... UK Election Gets Off To Extremely NSFW Start

Voters have unwittingly made an NSFW term trend on Twitter.

Voters in the United Kingdom unwittingly made an NSFW term trend on Twitter on Thursday as the country went to the polls for a general election.

The #generalerection hashtag became a top trending topic nationwide as political candidates, journalists, celebrities and more inadvertently used it instead of the more appropriate #generalelection or #generalelection2019.

It is unclear who first tweeted the term.

But by 11 a.m. local time, it was the top autofill suggestion from Twitter when typing #general into a post.

The popularity of the term only increased as others spotted the trend and kept it going with commentary and warnings:

