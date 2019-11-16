Record Number Of Women Running In UK 2019 General Election

A record number of women will are running in the United Kingdom’s December general election.

Provisional analysis, carried out by the Press Association news agency, shows that a total of 1,120 female candidates have registered, or 34% of the total.

This is the highest-ever proportion of women candidates in a U.K. general election, up from 29% in 2017 and 26% in 2015.

More than half of all Labour candidates are women, a first for a major U.K. political party. By contrast, around three in 10 of those standing for the Conservatives and the Liberal Democrats are women.

There are currently a total of 3,322 candidates running in next month's election, a slight increase over the 3,304 candidates who stood in the 2017 general election.

The total for 2019 could be revised slightly in the next few days, after the PA has completed its final verification of candidate data.

The news comes just a day after it was revealed that women featured in just one-fifth of election coverage so far, despite taking leading roles in some of the U.K.’s most prominent political parties.