The UK Now Has The Highest Number Of Confirmed Coronavirus Deaths In Europe

The UK now has the highest number of confirmed coronavirus-related deaths in Europe and the second-highest in the world.

Data released on Tuesday by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) put the total at 29,710 as of April 24, surpassing Italy’s total of 29,079. Since then, it is believed thousands more have died in the UK, as recorded in the daily statistics released by the Department for Health and Social Care.

Only the U.S. with 68,934 has reported more deaths linked with coronavirus.

But on Sunday, the head of the ONS warned against making comparisons with other countries, saying it was “an unbelievably difficult thing to do.”

Sir Ian Diamond told the BBC’s Andrew Marr: “In this country we have – in my opinion, and let me be clear I would say this, wouldn’t I – but I think we have the best reporting, the most transparent reporting, and the most timely reporting, because we include death registrations – we’ve been pushing our death registration reporting as fast as we possibly can.

“And then even after you look at the actual deaths, it’s incredibly important to recognize the context – so deaths are going to be more concentrated… in inner cities. If you have a rural country then it’s likely that your death rates will be lower.

“I’m not saying that we are at the bottom of any potential league table – it’s almost impossible to calculate a league table – but I’m not prepared to say that we’re heading for the top.”