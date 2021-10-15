David Amess

British lawmaker Sir David Amess, of the Conservative Party, died Friday after being stabbed several times in his Southend West constituency.

Amess, the member of parliament for Southend West, was meeting with voters at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea on Friday.

Advertisement

Just after 3 p.m. local time, Essex police issued a statement in which it confirmed that a man had died at the scene of the stabbing.

“A man has been arrested on suspicion murder after a man was stabbed in Leigh-on-Sea,” the force said.

“We were called to an address in Eastwood Road North shortly after 12:05 p.m. today [Friday 15 October].

“We attended and found a man injured. He was treated by emergency services but, sadly, died at the scene.

Advertisement

“A 25 year-old man was quickly arrested after officers arrived at the scene on suspicion of murder and a knife was recovered.

“He is currently in custody. We are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident.”

Tributes poured in for Amess, who was first elected to parliament in 1983, as the MP for Basildon, before becoming the MP for Southend West in 1997.

Brendan Cox, the husband of the late MP Jo Cox who was murdered in her Batley constituency in 2016, said: “This brings everything back.”

Advertisement

“My thoughts and love are with David’s family,” he tweeted. “They are all that matter now. This brings everything back. The pain, the loss, but also how much love the public gave us following the loss of Jo. I hope we can do the same for David now.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson was due to hold a meeting of his cabinet in southwest England today, but planned media appearances by the prime minister have been canceled.

Opposition Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer tweeted: “Horrific and deeply shocking news. Thinking of David, his family and his staff.”

Carrie Johnson, the prime minister’s wife, tweeted: “Absolutely devastating news about Sir David Amess.

“He was hugely kind and good. An enormous animal lover and a true gent. This is so completely unjust. Thoughts are with his wife and their children.”

David Cameron, the former Conservative prime minister, said: “Very alarming and worrying news reports coming from Leigh-on-Sea. My thoughts and prayers are with Sir David Amess and his family.”

Iain Duncan Smith, also a former Conservative leader, said: “My thoughts are with David Amess MP and his family at this awful time.

“Praying for a full recovery following this appalling, shocking news. This angry, violent behaviour cannot be tolerated in politics or any other walk of life.”