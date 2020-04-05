CORONAVIRUS

Boris Johnson Admitted To Hospital Due To Coronavirus

The British prime minister revealed that he tested positive for the virus on March 27.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in March.
Boris Johnson, the prime minister of the United Kingdom, has been admitted to a hospital due to ongoing symptoms related to coronavirus, according to the BBC. 

The prime minister “continues to have persistent symptoms of coronavirus,” a spokeswoman said.

She called Johnson’s hospitalization a precautionary step. 

Johnson, 55, revealed he tested positive for the virus on March 27 and had been quarantining in his official Downing Street residence since then. 

In the U.K., there have been more than 47,000 cases of coronavirus and 4,934 deaths from the illness, according to the government

