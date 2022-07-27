U.K. Prime Minister Debate Abruptly Ends After Presenter Faints On Air

A live debate between two candidates vying to succeed Boris Johnson as British prime minister came to a rapid end on Tuesday when the presenter fainted, causing a loud crash on air.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and former finance minister Rishi Sunak were about 30 minutes into their face-off when a crash was heard in the studio. The camera was on Truss at the time, and she brought her hands to her face and said, “Oh, my God.” The broadcast cut out as she began to walk off camera in the direction of the sound.

Talk TV, which hosted the debate, said the presenter, their political editor, had fainted.

“Kate McCann fainted on air tonight and although she is fine, the medical advice was that we shouldn’t continue with the debate. We apologize to our viewers and listeners,” the network tweeted.

Both Truss and Sunak later sent tweets wishing McCann well.

“Relieved to hear @KateEMcCann is fine. Really sorry that such a good debate had to end,” Truss said.

Sunak said it was good to hear that McCann was already recovering.

“It was a great debate and I look forward to getting grilled by you again shortly!” he tweeted.

The new leader of the governing Conservative Party will be chosen by about 180,000 party members. Johnson quit on July 7 amid intense pressure to step down over multiple controversies. The new prime minister will be announced on Sept. 5.