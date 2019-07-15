UK Prime Minister Theresa May has told President Donald Trump his tweet about Democratic congresswomen was “completely unacceptable.”

The U.S. president sparked fresh anger and accusations of racism when he ranted about the four Democrats over the weekend.

Trump said “Progressive Democrat” politicians who had criticized him should “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.”

Trump appeared to be referring to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan.

A Downing Street spokesman said today: “The prime minister’s view is that the language used to refer to these women was completely unacceptable.”

So interesting to see “Progressive” Democrat Congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world (if they even have a functioning government at all), now loudly...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2019

....and viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is to be run. Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2019

Ocasio-Cortez, who is from New York, yesterday tweeted: “Mr. President, the country I ‘come from,’ and the country we all swear to, is the United States.

“You are angry because you can’t conceive of an America that includes us. You rely on a frightened America for your plunder.”

Pressley also responded on Twitter, adding: “THIS is what racism looks like. WE are what democracy looks like.”

Tlaib, congresswoman for Michigan’s 13th district, said: “He is the crisis. His dangerous ideology is the crisis. He needs to be impeached.”