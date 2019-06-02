UK broadcaster Sky News seemed to capture the country’s general lack of enthusiasm for Donald Trump’s state visit to the U.K. with a viral ad mocking the president’s arrival on Monday.

Trump, first lady Melania Trump, the president’s three eldest children and an entourage of senior cabinet members, security and staff are expected to be met by thousands of protesters in London. Sky News shared an ad for its coverage of Trump’s visit that shows an object casting dark shadows over various scenes in London with a hilarious reveal at the end.

“Guess who’s back?” the broadcaster tweeted along with a video of the ad.

Guess who's back?



Watch full coverage of President Trump's state visit to the UK from Monday on @SkyNews. #TrumpVisit



You can find us on Sky channel 501 or live here https://t.co/mFrfbZynow pic.twitter.com/o68z0wfqtn — Sky News (@SkyNews) June 1, 2019

When Trump visited the U.K. in 2018, protesters welcomed him by flying a massive blimp of the president depicting him as a cantankerous baby wearing a diaper.

According to the Times of London, Mayor Sadiq Khan granted protesters permission to fly the now-famed blimp on Tuesday, once again marking Trump’s presence in the nation with a nearly 20-foot balloon. The Guardian also reported that a robot of Trump sitting on a golden toilet and tweeting will also appear at the protest.

The president’s visit will include sit-downs with members of the British royal family, a formal banquet dinner at Buckingham Palace hosted by Queen Elizabeth II and meetings with business leaders and Prime Minister Teresa May.

Vox reported that some smaller protests are planned while Trump is in London, including a “pot and pan banging” outside Buckingham Palace during the banquet dinner.