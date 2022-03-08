Ukraine Ambassador Gives Russian Diplomats Some Scathing 'Mental Help' Advice

Ukraine’s ambassador to the United Nations gave Russian diplomats some unsolicited mental health advice in response to their latest wild claim.

The Russian embassy in London on Monday tweeted that Russia, which attacked Ukraine, is actually attempting to stop a war in Ukraine.

Sergiy Kyslytsya, Ukraine’s U.N. ambassador, held up the tweet, read the message and fired back.

“Let me remind the Russian diplomats that in London, in case of need for mental help, you can dial NHS line 111,” he wrote, referring to the emergency number for the National Health Service in the U.K. “Thank you.”

Ukrainian Ambassador holds up a tweet from Lavrov and advises Russian diplomats that they can obtain assistance for mental help from the NHS by dialing 111 pic.twitter.com/bFoqyKYJ6Q — Acyn (@Acyn) March 7, 2022

Russia attacked Ukraine and is currently under investigation for alleged war crimes after multiple reported attacks on civilian targets as well as for creating a massive humanitarian crisis in which 1.5 million people have fled the nation so far.

Kyslytsya made headlines soon after the invasion began by delivering a blunt warning to Russian leaders during an emergency U.N. Security Council meeting.

“There is no purgatory for war criminals,” he told Russian Ambassador Vasily Nebenzya. “They go straight to hell, ambassador.”

On social media, others took issue with the same post from the Russian embassy in London that provoked the response from Kyslytsya:

Say what now?

"Officer, I had to kill the victim so that noone else could kill him." https://t.co/Sq3ve6hcbH — Christo Grozev (@christogrozev) March 7, 2022

I'm starting to think Lavrov doesn't have a clue what's going on and is just winging it until Putin gets couped. https://t.co/G81tyCWKtN — Eliot Higgins (@EliotHiggins) March 7, 2022

Russia's 'special operation' that is actually an unprovoked, full-out war on Ukraine is supposed to stop...a war? https://t.co/OBGs79IkEn — Sarah Rainsford (@sarahrainsford) March 7, 2022

George Orwell called. He wants his plot back (Part 2):https://t.co/tEGREI7GXu — Brian Whitmore (@PowerVertical) March 8, 2022