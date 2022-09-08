The Ukrainian Defense Ministry used a lyric from rapper Pusha T on Wednesday to announce current Russian casualties and equipment losses in the war.

Since Russian President Vladimir Putin’s troops invaded Ukraine in February, the Russian military has lost more than 50,000 troops, 4,500 armored combat vehicles and 2,000 tanks, according to the defense ministry’s Twitter post.

“I put numbers on the boards,” the post reads, tagging Pusha T.

"I put numbers on the boards."@PUSHA_T



Total combat losses of the enemy from Feb 24 to Sep 7: pic.twitter.com/mUC5NnLcpy — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) September 7, 2022

The post is part of a broader effort by Ukraine to engage with popular culture to bolster its cause.

That includes quips about casualties. On Tuesday, the defense ministry posted a similar update with the line “I see dead people” from the movie “The Sixth Sense.”

Previously, the ministry has quoted songs by Queen, Bananarama and The Game, as well as references to movies like Rambo, The Big Lebowski, Pulp Fiction and celebs like Mike Tyson, according to NME.com.

Pusha T responded to the tweet on Tuesday, writing, “Great taste in music for the win...”

Great taste in music for the win… https://t.co/GKG2V6Jc4S — King Push (@PUSHA_T) September 7, 2022