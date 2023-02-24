Gigantic Ukrainian Flag Painted On Road Outside Russian Embassy

LONDON (AP) — British police said Thursday they have arrested four people after protesters painted a giant Ukrainian flag on the road outside the Russian Embassy in London.

The campaign group Led By Donkeys said they painted the 500-square-meter blue and yellow flag to mark one year since Russia invaded Ukraine.

It said activists wanted to remind Russian President Vladimir Putin that “Ukraine is an independent state and a people with every right to self-determination.”

Activist artists painted a giant Ukrainian flag outside the Russian Embassy in London ahead of the one-year anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine. via Associated Press

The group said activists safely halted cars before pouring 160 liters (35 gallons) of paint on the road. Vehicles then spread the paint in both directions to create the flag, it said.

London’s Metropolitan Police said officers arrested three men and a woman on suspicion of criminal damage and obstructing the highway. They remained in custody.