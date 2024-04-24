Senate Passes Ukraine, Israel Aid Package After Months Of GOP Delays

LOADING ERROR LOADING

WASHINGTON ― The Senate on Tuesday approved long-awaited U.S. aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, sending the bill to President Joe Biden’s desk for his signature and reaffirming U.S. commitment to its allies abroad after months of delays caused by intraparty Republican warfare on Capitol Hill.

Senators voted 79-18 in favor of the House-passed $95 billion foreign aid package, which includes $61 billion for Ukraine, $8 billion for Taiwan and $26 billion for Israel and humanitarian aid. The legislation also includes a controversial provision forcing the popular social media app TikTok to be sold or to face a ban in the U.S.

Advertisement

The bill picked up more support since the last time the chamber voted on a similar package in February: 10 senators changed their votes to advance the measure on Tuesday.

“Today the Senate sends a unified message to the entire world: America will always defend democracy in its hour of need,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said on the Senate floor on Tuesday. “We tell our allies: We will stand with you. We tell our adversaries: Don’t mess with us. We tell the world: We will do everything to defend democracy and our way of life.”

“This is an important day for America and a very important day for freedom-loving countries around the world,” said Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), taking a bit of a victory lap after spending months trying to build GOP support for the bill.

“I think we’ve turned the corner on the isolationist movement,” the retiring Republican leader added, blaming commentators on the far right, including former Fox News host Tucker Carlson and former President Donald Trump, for contributing to the delays.

Advertisement

Whether the Republican Party has rejected isolationism for good is debatable, however. In the House, 112 Republicans voted against the foreign aid package, more than a majority of the conference. And the job of House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) still hangs in the balance as a small but vocal band of far-right members continue to push for his demise over spending and U.S. aid to Ukraine. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) is keeping everyone in suspense about whether she will trigger a vote to oust him from the speakership once the House returns from a recess next week.

In the Senate, more Republicans ended up supporting the foreign aid package even though it didn’t include provisions to toughen security on the U.S.-Mexico border that they had initially demanded last year. When a bipartisan deal on border provisions finally came together in February, Trump urged Republicans to kill it, sending Congress back to square one.

“There’s no question the delay was harmful,” McConnell admitted on Tuesday.

Sen. Lindsay Graham (R-S.C.), one of the Republicans who switched his position in support of the bill, argued that allowing Russia to win in Ukraine would mean more costly U.S. engagement in the future.

“It is better to help Ukraine fight the Russian invaders with military assistance and aid in the form of a loan. If Russia succeeds in Ukraine, it will mean a fight between Russia and NATO nations,” Graham said.

Only three senators who caucus with the Democratic Party opposed the bill because of its approach to Israel: Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Sen. Peter Welch (D-Vt.), and Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.). Sanders said he was disappointed the Senate rejected his request to vote on an amendment that would have ended unconditional U.S. support for Israel, “which has killed and wounded over 100,000 Palestinians, two-thirds of whom are women and children.”

Advertisement

Other Democrats who support placing conditions on aid to Israel stressed that Congress needed to urgently act on Ukraine and that any changes to the bill could have added to the delays.

“This bill also has a TikTok provision that I think makes no sense, but right now we need to get this aid to Ukraine, and we don’t have the luxury in the Senate of voting on individual pieces,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) said.

The TikTok provision would ban the popular video-sharing app in the U.S. in nine months unless it is divested from its Chinese parent company, ByteDance. It also allows the White House to delay that deadline by an additional 90 days.

Many lawmakers on both sides of the aisle view TikTok as a national security threat, fearing the Chinese government could use the app to mine American users’ data for leverage while inundating them with political propaganda. The Chinese embassy in Washington has been quietly lobbying on Capitol Hill against the measure.

Trump on Monday said that young voters should blame Biden if the U.S. government bans TikTok, even though Trump supported such a ban when he was president.

Advertisement

Though some Democrats have come out against the TikTok legislation, many in the party have embraced efforts to rein the platform in, dismissing the political effects on the 2024 election.

“Is he for it today or against it today?” Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.), one of the main sponsors of the bill, said Tuesday when asked about Trump’s comments about TikTok.

The chief Senate Democrat working on foreign policy, Ben Cardin of Maryland, praised the party’s overall unity on the bill while offering a reminder about the toll of its protracted journey amid GOP infighting.

“This critical support ... arrived tragically late due to a relentless partisan campaign of obstructionism and misinformation, which had profound consequences for those on the front lines of conflict and those in desperate need of humanitarian aid,” Cardin said in a statement after the vote.

Akbar Shahid Ahmed contributed reporting.

Support HuffPost Our 2024 Coverage Needs You Your Loyalty Means The World To Us At HuffPost, we believe that everyone needs high-quality journalism, but we understand that not everyone can afford to pay for expensive news subscriptions. That is why we are committed to providing deeply reported, carefully fact-checked news that is freely accessible to everyone. Whether you come to HuffPost for updates on the 2024 presidential race, hard-hitting investigations into critical issues facing our country today, or trending stories that make you laugh, we appreciate you. The truth is, news costs money to produce, and we are proud that we have never put our stories behind an expensive paywall. Would you join us to help keep our stories free for all? Your contribution of as little as $2 will go a long way. Can't afford to donate? Support HuffPost by creating a free account and log in while you read. As Americans head to the polls in 2024, the very future of our country is at stake. At HuffPost, we believe that a free press is critical to creating well-informed voters. That's why our journalism is free for everyone, even though other newsrooms retreat behind expensive paywalls. Our journalists will continue to cover the twists and turns during this historic presidential election. With your help, we'll bring you hard-hitting investigations, well-researched analysis and timely takes you can't find elsewhere. Reporting in this current political climate is a responsibility we do not take lightly, and we thank you for your support. Contribute as little as $2 to keep our news free for all. Can't afford to donate? Support HuffPost by creating a free account and log in while you read. Dear HuffPost Reader Thank you for your past contribution to HuffPost. We are sincerely grateful for readers like you who help us ensure that we can keep our journalism free for everyone. The stakes are high this year, and our 2024 coverage could use continued support. Would you consider becoming a regular HuffPost contributor? Dear HuffPost Reader Thank you for your past contribution to HuffPost. We are sincerely grateful for readers like you who help us ensure that we can keep our journalism free for everyone. The stakes are high this year, and our 2024 coverage could use continued support. If circumstances have changed since you last contributed, we hope you’ll consider contributing to HuffPost once more. Support HuffPost Already contributed? Log in to hide these messages.