Ukraine Still Hasn't Received $35 Million Of Approved Military Aid: Report

About $35 million in congressionally approved military aid to Ukraine reportedly still has not been delivered to the vulnerable U.S. ally.

The money, which had been earmarked for grenade launchers, secure communications and naval combat craft, has not left the U.S. Treasury, the Los Angeles Times reported Tuesday, citing a Pentagon spending document.

The White House previously said aid had been released to the Ukraine.

A Pentagon spokesperson told the Times the money would be released “over the next several weeks.” A reason for the delay was not provided.

SAUL LOEB via Getty Images President Donald Trump shakes hands with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during a meeting in New York on Sept. 25.

The delayed $35.2 million is part of a $400 million military aid package that President Donald Trump delayed, sparking an impeachment inquiry into whether he improperly held up the funds for his own political benefit.

In a report released in September, a whistleblower accused Trump of asking Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in July for personal favors in exchange for the funds. These requests included Trump asking Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, who is in the running to be the Democratic nominee in the 2020 election.

The White House has said in the wake of the whistleblower report that there had been no wrongdoing and that Ukraine was eventually given its aid. Senate Republicans have said the funds were delayed because Trump was not convinced that Zelensky was serious about fighting corruption.

The Defense Department and White House did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.