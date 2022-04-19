Ukrainian Sees Russian Troops In His New Home Via Webcam, Gets 'Bastards' Bombed

A millionaire Ukrainian business titan said he asked Ukraine’s army to bomb his own newly built home after his security webcam showed Russian troops were using it as a base.

During an interview with “Good Morning Britain” on Monday, Andrey Stavnitser recalled his disgust at seeing Russian soldiers using his estate west of the capital Kyiv to launch missile attacks and sort looted goods.

“I felt dirty looking at some guys walking inside my house,” said Stavnitser, who is now assisting with relief efforts from Lublin, Poland. He said the Russian soldiers had stripped his security staff naked and sent them into the woods.

It was “an obvious decision” to call for his estate to be reduced to rubble, he said.

“It’s not about money,” he added. “I want to do everything possible to help Ukraine win, because I think we are safeguarding Europe’s safety and it’s important to kick those bastards out of our land.”

“Good Morning Britain” showed aerial footage of Stavnitser’s home after the Ukrainian strike. Parts of the sprawling structure were reduced to rubble and Russian military equipment was scattered in the ruins.

