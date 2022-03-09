'Please Help Our Nation': Ukrainian Politician Breaks Down In Plea For U.S. Military Aid

The former chair of the Ukrainian parliament’s foreign affairs committee broke down weeping in an MSNBC interview on Tuesday, as she begged Western governments to provide “maximum military assistance” to her homeland amid the ongoing Russian invasion.

“We have to stop this new tyranny,” Hanna Hopko, who chairs Ukraine’s Democracy in Action Conference, told MSNBC’s Katy Tur in a video call from Warsaw, Poland.

Hopko grew emotional as she described the unfolding humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, including hundreds of thousands of people without water in the city of Mariupol, where a 6-year-old girl reportedly died of dehydration in the ruins of a Russian shelling site Tuesday. “I think the world must demonstrate leadership,” she said.

“It is horrible. I understand, it’s horrible,” Tur said. She noted that Western powers have so far rejected calls for a no-fly zone to prevent direct conflict with Russia that could escalate into a larger war.

“There are a lot of Americans out there who are saying they want a no-fly zone as well,” Tur said. “But again, so far what we’re hearing from officials is they don’t want to start another world war.”

"This is about humanity." @HopkoHanna talks to @KatyTurNBC about the dire situation in Ukraine as pressure mounts for a no-fly zone. pic.twitter.com/5bZsvCfVHa — Katy Tur Reports (@KatyOnMSNBC) March 8, 2022

Breaking down in tears, Hopko said: “There is no explanation. Look, this is not just this one kid.”

“We cannot just watch how many Ukrainians are dying. I’m asking Biden, I’m asking Congress: Please help our nation,” she said. “I don’t understand why we have to convince everybody this is about humanity.”

More than 2 million refugees have fled Ukraine to escape the Russian invasion, according to the United Nations, which called it the fastest-growing refugee crisis in Europe since World War II.

Countries within the NATO alliance, which does not include Ukraine, have sent weapons to Kyiv and levied unprecedented economic sanctions against Russia. However, allies have ruled out actions that would create direct conflict with the country.

A no-fly zone would prohibit Russia from using warplanes to attack Ukraine, meaning NATO would be responsible for shooting down planes that violate the declaration.