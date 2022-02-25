Ukraine President To EU Leaders: 'This Might Be The Last Time You See Me Alive'

Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson, who was also on the Thursday-night call with Zelenskyy, reportedly told the Swedish News Agency that “this may have been the last time we saw Zelensky.”

Zelenskyy said in an early Thursday-morning address that Russian saboteurs had entered Kyiv and said intelligence found “the enemy has identified me as the number one target.”

U.S. President Joe Biden issued more sanctions on Russian banks and high-profile oligarchs Thursday, but stopped short of sending troops in.