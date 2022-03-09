Ukrainian President Given Standing Ovation In Unprecedented Address To British Parliament

It was the first time any foreign leader has addressed the House of Commons directly, according to the BBC.

He told of his country’s pain and suffering after nearly two weeks of war, during which time hundreds of Ukrainian civilians have been killed and bombs have rained down on cities. Ukraine does not want to lose “what is ours,” just as Britain once felt as it fought back against Nazi Germany, he said,

“We will not surrender, we will not lose, we will go to the end. We will fight to the end at sea, in the air. We will continue fighting for our land, whatever the cost,” Zelenskyy said, echoing a famous 1940 wartime address by former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill.