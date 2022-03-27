The Ukrainian ambassador to the United States said Sunday that Ukraine is ready to negotiate a peace agreement with Russia, but that the country will stand its ground when it comes to giving up territory to Vladimir Putin.

When Oksana Markarova appeared on CNN’s “State of the Union,” host Dana Bash said Russian military officials seemed to be signaling a potential change in strategy. What was once an invasion meant to seize the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv has instead shifted to focus on Crimea and the separatist-controlled Donetsk and Luhansk regions of the Donbas, according to Moscow.

“First, we can always count on Russia lying,” Markarova said. “They lied before the war that they will not start the war. They lied in 2014 that they did not attack us when they illegally occupied Crimea and Donetsk and Luhansk. And they are lying during the past 33 days about not attacking civilians, about not besieging Mariupol and killing people there, about not kidnapping people and taking them into Russia.”

“I think the signals that we hear from Russia merely comes from the fact that they were not able to do anything that they have planned to achieve — either blitzkrieg, taking over Kyiv,” she added.

Bash asked the ambassador if there were any circumstances under which Ukraine would give up regions like Crimea or the Donbas in order to reach a peace agreement with Russia — a possibility that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has so far rejected. Chuck Todd, the host of NBC’s “Meet the Press,” asked Markarova similar questions on Sunday as well.

“I don’t even think we should be asking Ukraine what we are ready to give up. We are fighting for our country,” Markarova told CNN. “The territorial integrity and sovereignty of any country is enshrined not only in the statehood of [the United Nations], but should be enshrined in every heart and mind of anyone who believes in democracy.”

The ambassador went on to give some historical context for the country’s resistance to giving up land.