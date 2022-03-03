Ukrainian Biathlete Yevhen Malyshev Killed In Combat With Russia

A 19-year-old Ukrainian biathlete was killed in the war with Russia this week, sports organizations said Wednesday.

Yevhen Malyshev served in the country’s military, the International Biathlon Union said. He died in combat against the invading Russian military, according to a joint statement from the Athletes of Ukraine and Global Athlete.

Advertisement

In a statement expressing its “deepest condolences,” the IBU’s executive board condemned the Russian attacks on Ukraine and the support being provided by Belarus. It announced an indefinite ban on all Russian and Belarusian athletes from international competition on the recommendation of the International Olympic Committee.

A Canadian journalist working for the Kyiv Post held a photo of Yevhen Malyshev during a news conference at the 2022 Winter Paralympics in Beijing on Wednesday. The International Paralympic Committee had decided to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete only as neutral athletes but reversed course Thursday to ban them altogether. Andy Wong / Associated Press

Malyshev was on Ukraine’s biathlon junior team in 2018 but stopped competing in 2020, according to TMZ Sports.