Small Ukrainian Businesses You Can Support On Etsy Right Now

These digital downloads help support Ukrainian artists and makers during the Russian invasion, without burdening them with shipping.

Senior Staff Writer, HuffPost

When shocking global conflicts and crises arise, like the current Russian invasion of Ukraine, it’s normal to feel powerless and afraid. But alongside donating to reputable organizations, there are small ways we can make an impact from afar. Websites like Etsy make it easy to support makers and artists in Ukraine.

Given the incredibly dangerous war, the best way to support makers via Etsy is to buy items that can be digitally downloaded, like pieces of art and patterns for cross stitching, crochet and knitting. Now is not the time to be asking makers and business owners to work or send packages.

To search for Ukrainian Etsy shops, all you need to do is head to Etsy, search “digital file,” click “all filters” and find the “shop location” category, and pick Ukraine. This will lead you to digital downloads like PDFs, patterns and more. There are great gifts, craft projects for yourself and lovely pieces of art to choose from.

We’ve made it even easier for you to support by rounding up some of our favorite printable digital downloads from Ukrainian Etsy shops. Take a look below!

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Etsy
A boho-style wall art print
Enjoy beautiful high-quality art prints from PrintsLandShop and get that timeless Cali feel wherever you are. They're stylish and will jazz up any room of the house, from an office to lounge room and more. Instantly download and print this piece and hang it up post-haste.
Get it from PrintsLandShop at Etsy for $4.78.
2
Etsy
A wildflower cross-stitch pattern
This peaceful botanical pattern is best for those who already have a basic understanding of embroidery techniques, but according to shop owner VividStitchShop even beginners can give it a whirl. You'll receive a PDF of the download moments after purchase so you can stock up on equipment and start working.
Get it from VividStitchShop at Etsy for $5.95.
3
Etsy
An altered vintage portrait
Consider this print a sexy spin on a vintage portrait by ArtVechnaya. Once you receive the digital download, you can print it on paper or canvas and display a unique, eclectic piece of art.
Get it from ArtVechnaya at Etsy for $5.25.
4
Etsy
A sunny art print
Brighten up your space with a modern art print from Desprto. It's a reliable PDF download that will give you a high-resolution print no matter what size you desire.
Get it from Desprto at Etsy for $4.15.
5
Etsy
A gorgeous owl cross-stitch pattern
This lovely and intricate pattern from KitsBySAstitch is an absolute showstopper. Keep it to yourself or gift it to a woodland creature-loving pal. It's too delightful to pass up. Just download the pattern and get started.
Get it from KitsBySAstitch at Etsy for $9.
6
Etsy
A pumpkin crochet pattern
Keep your hands busy and have your fall decor ready to go months ahead of time with this adorable pumpkin crochet pattern from AmadeShop21. Reviewers note that this downloadable pattern is easy to make and follow, making it perfect for beginners and beyond.
Get it from AmadeShop21 at Etsy for $10.
7
Etsy
A bee crochet pattern
Rocking the colors of the Ukrainian flag, this little bee crochet pattern by Kyiv-based artist StudioHappyToys couldn't be sweeter. Purchase and download the pattern to make a lovely toy for the baby or toddler in your life.
Get it from StudioHappyToys at Etsy for $15.
8
Etsy
A soothing watercolor landscape
Purchase beautiful new art with the click of a button when you support drawiind's shop. This lovely landscape will add serenity to any room and perfectly match any home's aesthetic. Simply download the digital file and print it at home or at a professional printer.
Get it from drawiind at Etsy for $4.50.
9
Etsy
A mini cross-stitch pattern
This downloadable pattern is small, but it's certainly not easy! This Van Gogh embroidery pattern from DstitchshopArt is as cool as it gets. You can frame it for a chic piece of textured wall art or adorn a tote bag, pillowcase and more.
Get it from DstitchshopArt at Etsy for $3.50.
10
Etsy
An adorable mushroom embroidery pattern
Keep fall vibes alive with this precious mushroom-themed cross-stitch pattern from Etsy shop KitsBySAstitch. It's ideal for a pillow, blanket or can be kept as a wall hanging. Once you make the purchase, you can instantly download the intricate pattern and start your cross-stitch journey.
Get it from KitsBySAstitch at Etsy for $9.
11
Etsy
A customized pet portrait
We're breaking our own rules a bit with this one since it seems that artist Yulia at YuliaPartyPrintables was still creating new downloads as of very recently. You send a picture of your furry friend and in turn get the downloadable PDF of a lovely personalized drawing of them. These custom line drawing portraits of dogs are too cute to resist. It makes an adorable gift or a great way to memorialize a beloved pet.
Get it from YuliaPartyPrintables at Etsy for $15.99.
12
Etsy
A plant cross-stitch pattern
Practice your embroidery skills with this delightful plant-filled downloadable pattern from Etsy shop EmbroSTyleDesigns. Perfect for the plant parent in your life.
Get it from EmbroSTyleDesigns at Etsy for $2.95.
13
Etsy
A cheeky poster
You can use this downloadable art print from the Volkosana shop as a poster or even a card. Just print it to your own specifications. It's a colorful and cheeky print that would look great framed or make the perfect gift for your boldest pal.
Get it from Volkosana at Etsy for $2.12.
A beautiful hand-embroidered linen mask

Three Face Masks To Show Your Support For Ukraine

