When shocking global conflicts and crises arise, like the current Russian invasion of Ukraine, it’s normal to feel powerless and afraid. But alongside donating to reputable organizations, there are small ways we can make an impact from afar. Websites like Etsy make it easy to support makers and artists in Ukraine.

Given the incredibly dangerous war, the best way to support makers via Etsy is to buy items that can be digitally downloaded, like pieces of art and patterns for cross stitching, crochet and knitting. Now is not the time to be asking makers and business owners to work or send packages.

Advertisement

To search for Ukrainian Etsy shops, all you need to do is head to Etsy, search “digital file,” click “all filters” and find the “shop location” category, and pick Ukraine. This will lead you to digital downloads like PDFs, patterns and more. There are great gifts, craft projects for yourself and lovely pieces of art to choose from.

We’ve made it even easier for you to support by rounding up some of our favorite printable digital downloads from Ukrainian Etsy shops. Take a look below!