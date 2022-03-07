A little Ukrainian girl has moved the world by belting out the “Frozen” song “Let It Go” from a bomb shelter amid the Russian invasion. (Watch the video below.)

Marta Smekhova, who shared the footage, wrote that Amelia told her she dreamed of singing on a grand stage.

“Everyone put their business aside and listen to a song by this girl who was just beaming light,” Smekhova wrote on Facebook March 3. “Even men couldn’t hold back tears.”

The viral video also touched the woman who made the song famous, “Frozen” star Idina Menzel. “We see you,” the actor wrote with a tweet of the performance. “We really, really see you.”

We see you. We really, really see you. 💙💛 https://t.co/Vhln1MjXpX — Idina Menzel (@idinamenzel) March 7, 2022

Smekhova has been keeping a digital scrapbook of the widespread media coverage of Amelia, aka Amelka, on her FB.

One post featured a choked-up Anderson Cooper of CNN telling viewers, “It’s hard to say anything after that, except thank you, Amelia. Thank you for that grace.”