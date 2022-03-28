Reports: Ukrainian Peace Negotiators Showed Signs Of Poisoning After Meeting Russians

Three Ukrainian peace negotiators showed signs of poisoning after meeting their Russian counterparts earlier this month, including Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich, who’s been enlisted to facilitate discussions.
Sources told The Wall Street Journal members of the group developed red eyes, constant and painful tearing, and peeling skin on their faces and hands soon after their March 3 meeting.
The report was corroborated by the investigative journalism website Bellingcat, which added the symptoms subsided over the next week and their lives are not in danger.
A source with direct knowledge of the matter told The Guardian Abramovich lost his sight “for several hours” and required treatment in Turkey.
Abramovich’s camp told the Journal it’s unclear who targeted the group.
