Ukrainian President Zelenskyy Posts Video Saying He's Still In Kyiv Amid Russian Attack

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy posted a social media video Friday evening to reassure Ukrainians that he and other top government leaders were still in Kyiv amid Russia’s attack on the capital city.

Russian troops are believed to be hunting for the Ukrainian leader, who has been in hiding since the troops began approaching Kyiv. Zelenskyy said Thursday that he is “target No. 1” for the Russians.

In the video, apparently filmed on a city block lit by streetlights, Zelenskyy said his party’s leader and the country’s prime minister numbered among the four men surrounding him.

“Our troops are here, citizens are here,” he said, according to a translation by The Telegraph. “All of us are here protecting the independence of our country, and it will continue to be this way.”

On a Thursday evening, Zelenskyy reportedly told European Union leaders on a conference call, “This might be the last time you see me alive.”

He said Thursday that Russian President Vladimir Putin had sent a special task force to find and likely kill him and his family members, along with other top government officials.

Russia’s slow-burning encroachment on Ukraine’s eastern border escalated into a full-scale invasion this week, with more than 100,000 troops attacking by land, air and sea. Bombings have been reported in cities all across the country.