All Of The Best Daily Deals From Ulta's 21 Days Of Beauty Sale

Get skin care favorites and beauty splurges for 50 percent off.

Ulta’s 21 Days Of Beauty sale starts Sept. 1 and will continue until Sept. 21 with deep discounts on skin care, hair care, makeup and more. Just like last year, each of the 21 days of the event will feature different products from best-selling brands on sale for half off their original price so you can stock up on your favorites or save on new finds.

You can save on products from popular brands like Mario Badescu, Too Faced and Flesh Beauty. We even saw that the iconic MAC Lipstick in Ruby Woo— a universally-flattering red lipstick that looks good on everyone — and Cannuka CBD Healing Skin Balm— a CBD beauty product we’ve been wanting to try — are both included in the sale.

Not sure where to start? Below, we’ve rounded up what’s worth snagging from each day of Ulta’s 21 Days Of Beauty sale. Keep in mind, specific products on are on sale for that day only, so keep checking Ulta’s sale page to find your favorites when they’re marked down.

Can’t wait? If you shop before Aug. 31, you can get 20% off one qualifying item when you use code 716549 at checkout. And, check out HuffPost’s Coupon page for promo codes from brands you know and trust, like Ulta and Sephora.

Take a look:

1
Benefit Cosmetics The POREfessional Face Primer
Ulta
Normally $32, get it for 50% off on Sept. 1.
2
Foreo LUNA play plus
Ulta
Normally $49, get it for 50% off on Sept. 2.
3
Flesh Touch Flesh Highlighting Balm
Ulta
Normally $18, get it for 50% off on Sept. 3.
4
Skyn Iceland Travel Size Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels
Ulta
Normally $17.50, get it for 50% off on Sept. 4 .
5
MAC Lipstick Matte
Ulta
Normally $18.50, get it for 50% off on Sept. 5.
6
Perricone MD High Potency Classics: Face Finishing & Firming Moisturizer
Ulta
Normally $69, get it for 50% off on Sept. 6.
7
Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Definer
Ulta
Normally $23, get it for 50% off on Sept. 7.
8
Too Faced Natural Eyes Neutral Eyeshadow Palette
Ulta
Normally $38, get it for 50% off on Sept. 8.
9
CANNUKA CBD Healing Skin Balm
Ulta
Normally $58, get it for 50% off on Sept. 9.
10
Dr. Brandt Needles No More No More Baggage
Ulta
Normally $42, get it for 50% off on Sept.10.
11
Only at Ulta UOMA Beauty BADASS ICON Matte Lipstick
Ulta
Normally $24, get it for 50% off on Sept.11.
12
Mario Badescu Enzyme Cleansing Gel
Ulta
Normally $14, get it for 50% off on Sept. 12.
13
Tarte Amazonian Clay 12 Hour Blush
Ulta
Normally $29, get it for 50% off on Sept. 13.
14
It Cosmetics Bye Bye Foundation Full Coverage Moisturizer with SPF 50+
Ulta
Normally $39.50, get it for 50% off on Sept. 14.
15
Too Faced Hangover 3-In-1 Replenishing Primer & Setting Spray
Ulta
Normally $32, get it for 50% off on Sept. 15.
16
IT Brushes For ULTA Velvet Luxe Soft Focus Sculpting Brush #315
Ulta
Normally $34, get it for 50% off on Sept. 16.
17
COVER FX Perfect Setting Powder
Huffington Post
Normally $35, get it for 50% off on Sept. 17.
18
Fountain of Truth Dream Cream Overnight Repair Mask
Huffington Post
Normally $60, get it for 50% off on Sept. 18.
19
Origins Fresh-Faced Faves Se
Ulta
Normally $30, get it for 50% off on Sept. 19.
20
beautyblender Blendercleanser Solid
Ulta
Normally $16, get it for 50% off on Sept. 20.
21
Urban Decay Cosmetics 24/7 Glide-On Eye Pencil
Ulta
Normally $22, get it for 50% off on Sept. 21.
