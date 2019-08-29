HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.
Ulta’s 21 Days Of Beauty sale starts Sept. 1 and will continue until Sept. 21 with deep discounts on skin care, hair care, makeup and more. Just like last year, each of the 21 days of the event will feature different products from best-selling brands on sale for half off their original price so you can stock up on your favorites or save on new finds.
You can save on products from popular brands like Mario Badescu, Too Faced and Flesh Beauty. We even saw that the iconic MAC Lipstick in Ruby Woo— a universally-flattering red lipstick that looks good on everyone — and Cannuka CBD Healing Skin Balm— a CBD beauty product we’ve been wanting to try — are both included in the sale.
Not sure where to start? Below, we’ve rounded up what’s worth snagging from each day of Ulta’s 21 Days Of Beauty sale. Keep in mind, specific products on are on sale for that day only, so keep checking Ulta’s sale page to find your favorites when they’re marked down.
Can’t wait? If you shop before Aug. 31, you can get 20% off one qualifying item when you use code 716549 at checkout. And, check out HuffPost’s Coupon page for promo codes from brands you know and trust, like Ulta and Sephora.
Take a look: