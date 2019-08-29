HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

HuffPost What To Buy From Ulta's 21 Days Of Beauty Sale

Ulta’s 21 Days Of Beauty sale starts Sept. 1 and will continue until Sept. 21 with deep discounts on skin care, hair care, makeup and more. Just like last year, each of the 21 days of the event will feature different products from best-selling brands on sale for half off their original price so you can stock up on your favorites or save on new finds.

Not sure where to start? Below, we’ve rounded up what’s worth snagging from each day of Ulta’s 21 Days Of Beauty sale. Keep in mind, specific products on are on sale for that day only, so keep checking Ulta’s sale page to find your favorites when they’re marked down.

Can’t wait? If you shop before Aug. 31, you can get 20% off one qualifying item when you use code 716549 at checkout. And, check out HuffPost’s Coupon page for promo codes from brands you know and trust, like Ulta and Sephora.