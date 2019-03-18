HuffPost Finds

What To Buy From Ulta's 21 Days Of Beauty Sale 2019

Get skin care favorites and beauty splurges for 50 percent off.
Ulta 21 Days Of Beauty
Reorganizing your kitchen or clearing out your closet might come to mind when you think about spring cleaning, but what about your makeup bag? Spring is the perfect time to swap out your heavy skin care products and replenish your makeup bag.

Ulta’s 21 Days Of Beauty Event has kicked off and is running through Saturday, April 6, with deep discounts on classic cosmetics and up-and-comers with cult following. Each of the 21 days of the event will feature different skin care and beauty products on sale for half off their original price so you can stock up on your favorites or splurge on new finds.

Save big on beauty bag must-haves like Flesh Beauty Lipstick or Benefit Gimmie Brow Gel for bold looks. Treat yourself with self-care staples like Skyn Iceland Eye Gels or a Vitamin C serum so you can get your glow going for summer. And don’t forget to refill your Mario Badescu Drying Lotion for those pesky pimples.

Aren’t sure where to start? Below, we’ve rounded up what’s worth snagging from Ulta’s 21 Days Of Beauty Event. Keep in mind, certain products on are on sale certain days only, so keep checking Ulta’s sale page to find your favorites when they’re marked down.

Take a look:

1
Mario Badescu Glass Bottle Drying Lotion
Ulta
Regularly $17, on sale for $8.50
2
Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz
Ulta
Regularly $21, on sale for $10.50
3
Skyn Iceland Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels
Ulta
Regularly $30, on sale for $15.
4
Too Faced Chocolate Soleil Matte Bronzer
Ulta
Regularly $30, on sale for $15
5
Boscia Botanical Bestie's
Ulta
Regularly $45, on sale for $22.50
6
Fleshy Lips Lipstick
Ulta
Regularly $18, on sale for $9.
7
First Aid Beauty Facial Radiance Pads
Ulta
Regularly $32, on sale for $16
8
Tarte Tartelette Toasted Eyeshadow Palette
Ulta
Regularly $39, on sale for $19.50
9
Urban Decay Cosmetics Original Eyeshadow Primer Potion
Ulta
Regularly $24, on sale for $12.
10
Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner
Ulta
Regularly $22, on sale for $11

BROWSE ULTA’S 21 DAYS OF BEAUTY DEALS

