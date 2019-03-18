Reorganizing your kitchen or clearing out your closet might come to mind when you think about spring cleaning, but what about your makeup bag? Spring is the perfect time to swap out your heavy skin care products and replenish your makeup bag.
Ulta’s 21 Days Of Beauty Event has kicked off and is running through Saturday, April 6, with deep discounts on classic cosmetics and up-and-comers with cult following. Each of the 21 days of the event will feature different skin care and beauty products on sale for half off their original price so you can stock up on your favorites or splurge on new finds.
Save big on beauty bag must-haves like Flesh Beauty Lipstick or Benefit Gimmie Brow Gel for bold looks. Treat yourself with self-care staples like Skyn Iceland Eye Gels or a Vitamin C serum so you can get your glow going for summer. And don’t forget to refill your Mario Badescu Drying Lotion for those pesky pimples.
Aren’t sure where to start? Below, we’ve rounded up what’s worth snagging from Ulta’s 21 Days Of Beauty Event. Keep in mind, certain products on are on sale certain days only, so keep checking Ulta’s sale page to find your favorites when they’re marked down.
Take a look:
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.