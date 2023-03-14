ShoppingBeautyMakeupsales

Ulta’s Enormous Beauty Sale Will Save You 50% On Your Favorite Products

Now through April 1, shop a rotating lineup of bestselling beauty brands like Murad, Fenty, Benefit Cosmetics and Dermalogica.

Shopping Writer for HuffPost

<a href="https://ulta.ztk5.net/c/2706071/164999/3037?subId1=6410a5d2e4b0cfde25c15ffb&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ulta.com%2Fp%2Fdouble-wear-stay-in-place-foundation-xlsImpprod14641507" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Est&#xE9;e Lauder&#x27;s Double Wear foundation" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6410a5d2e4b0cfde25c15ffb" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://ulta.ztk5.net/c/2706071/164999/3037?subId1=6410a5d2e4b0cfde25c15ffb&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ulta.com%2Fp%2Fdouble-wear-stay-in-place-foundation-xlsImpprod14641507" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Estée Lauder's Double Wear foundation</a> (will be 50% off March 19), Clarins' anti-aging <a href="https://ulta.ztk5.net/c/2706071/164999/3037?subId1=6410a5d2e4b0cfde25c15ffb&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ulta.com%2Fp%2Fdouble-serum-firming-smoothing-concentrate-xlsImpprod16621063" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Double Serum" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6410a5d2e4b0cfde25c15ffb" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://ulta.ztk5.net/c/2706071/164999/3037?subId1=6410a5d2e4b0cfde25c15ffb&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ulta.com%2Fp%2Fdouble-serum-firming-smoothing-concentrate-xlsImpprod16621063" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Double Serum</a> (50% off March 17), the Stila <a href="https://ulta.ztk5.net/c/2706071/164999/3037?subId1=6410a5d2e4b0cfde25c15ffb&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ulta.com%2Fp%2Fheavens-hue-highlighter-xlsImpprod15311013" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Heaven&#x27;s Hue putty highlighter" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6410a5d2e4b0cfde25c15ffb" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://ulta.ztk5.net/c/2706071/164999/3037?subId1=6410a5d2e4b0cfde25c15ffb&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ulta.com%2Fp%2Fheavens-hue-highlighter-xlsImpprod15311013" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Heaven's Hue putty highlighter</a> (50% off March 20), Too Faced's <a href="https://ulta.ztk5.net/c/2706071/164999/3037?subId1=6410a5d2e4b0cfde25c15ffb&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ulta.com%2Fp%2Fbetter-than-sex-volumizing-lengthening-mascara-xlsImpprod5530007" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Better Than Sex mascara" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6410a5d2e4b0cfde25c15ffb" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://ulta.ztk5.net/c/2706071/164999/3037?subId1=6410a5d2e4b0cfde25c15ffb&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ulta.com%2Fp%2Fbetter-than-sex-volumizing-lengthening-mascara-xlsImpprod5530007" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="3">Better Than Sex mascara</a> (50% off on March 24) and Lancôme's <a href="https://ulta.ztk5.net/c/2706071/164999/3037?subId1=6410a5d2e4b0cfde25c15ffb&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ulta.com%2Fp%2Fla-vie-est-belle-eau-de-parfum-xlsImpprod4570079" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="La Vie Est Belle perfume" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6410a5d2e4b0cfde25c15ffb" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://ulta.ztk5.net/c/2706071/164999/3037?subId1=6410a5d2e4b0cfde25c15ffb&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ulta.com%2Fp%2Fla-vie-est-belle-eau-de-parfum-xlsImpprod4570079" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="4">La Vie Est Belle perfume</a> (50% off March 17).
Ulta
Estée Lauder's Double Wear foundation (will be 50% off March 19), Clarins' anti-aging Double Serum (50% off March 17), the Stila Heaven's Hue putty highlighter (50% off March 20), Too Faced's Better Than Sex mascara (50% off on March 24) and Lancôme's La Vie Est Belle perfume (50% off March 17).

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

For the next few weeks, Ulta is having its long-awaited 21 Days Of Beauty sale — an event that daily takes a generous 50% off some of beauty’s bestselling brands and cult-favorite products, including It Cosmetics’ CC+ Cream (will be 50% off on March 25), Sunday Riley”s Ice ceramide face cream (50% of on March 28) and Kiehl’s Midnight Recovery serum (50% off March 19).

Shop Ulta's 21 Days Of Beauty

The beauty retailer, which is beloved for its varied stock from drugstore makeup staples to luxury skin care, will be offering a rotating selection of discounts that change each day, including surprise items that won’t be revealed until the day they’re on sale. This means there’ll be discounts on nearly every brand in the beauty book over the course of the nearly three-week event.

Via the link above, you can keep tabs on what exact days your personal must-haves will go on sale or shop what’s currently discounted, now through April 1.

Most beloved drugstore option: Maybelline Instant Age Rewind concealer

Concealers For People Who Don’t Like To Look Like They're Wearing A Lot Of Makeup

