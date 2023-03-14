Ulta’s Enormous Beauty Sale Will Save You 50% On Your Favorite Products

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

The beauty retailer, which is beloved for its varied stock from drugstore makeup staples to luxury skin care, will be offering a rotating selection of discounts that change each day, including surprise items that won’t be revealed until the day they’re on sale. This means there’ll be discounts on nearly every brand in the beauty book over the course of the nearly three-week event.