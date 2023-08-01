ShoppingBeautyskin care hair

Ulta's 72-Hour Beauty Sale Is Not To Be Missed

Save up to 50% on luxury and drugstore products by brands like CeraVe, Murad and Olaplex.
<a href="https://ulta.ztk5.net/c/2706071/164999/3037?subId1=64c3d8abe4b0fd06594ae186&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ulta.com%2Fp%2Fhypnose-eyeshadow-palette-pimprod2007836" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Lanc&#xF4;me Hypn&#xF4;se eyeshadow palette" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64c3d8abe4b0fd06594ae186" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://ulta.ztk5.net/c/2706071/164999/3037?subId1=64c3d8abe4b0fd06594ae186&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ulta.com%2Fp%2Fhypnose-eyeshadow-palette-pimprod2007836" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Lancôme Hypnôse eyeshadow palette</a>, <a href="https://ulta.ztk5.net/c/2706071/164999/3037?subId1=64c3d8abe4b0fd06594ae186&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ulta.com%2Fp%2Fcorrect-protect-broad-spectrum-spf-45-pa-pimprod2031643" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Murad correct and protect sun serum" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64c3d8abe4b0fd06594ae186" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://ulta.ztk5.net/c/2706071/164999/3037?subId1=64c3d8abe4b0fd06594ae186&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ulta.com%2Fp%2Fcorrect-protect-broad-spectrum-spf-45-pa-pimprod2031643" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Murad correct and protect sun serum</a>, <a href="https://ulta.ztk5.net/c/2706071/164999/3037?subId1=64c3d8abe4b0fd06594ae186&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ulta.com%2Fp%2Fnighttime-necessities-repair-lift-hydrate-skincare-set-pimprod2036828" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Estee Lauder nighttime necessities set" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64c3d8abe4b0fd06594ae186" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://ulta.ztk5.net/c/2706071/164999/3037?subId1=64c3d8abe4b0fd06594ae186&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ulta.com%2Fp%2Fnighttime-necessities-repair-lift-hydrate-skincare-set-pimprod2036828" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Estee Lauder nighttime necessities set</a> and <a href="https://ulta.ztk5.net/c/2706071/164999/3037?subId1=64c3d8abe4b0fd06594ae186&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ulta.com%2Fp%2Fhydrating-facial-cleanser-with-ceramides-hyaluronic-acid-xlsImpprod4190255" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="CeraVe hydrating facial cleanser" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64c3d8abe4b0fd06594ae186" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://ulta.ztk5.net/c/2706071/164999/3037?subId1=64c3d8abe4b0fd06594ae186&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ulta.com%2Fp%2Fhydrating-facial-cleanser-with-ceramides-hyaluronic-acid-xlsImpprod4190255" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="3">CeraVe hydrating facial cleanser</a>.
Ulta
If you ask me, Ulta is one store that I can always count on to meet all of my beauty needs — and now that their 72-hour sale has officially commenced, there’s just enough time for me to stock up on some of my favorite goods without paying full price.

If you’re also feeling called to take advantage of the discounts, the beauty retailer, which is beloved for its varied stock of everything from drugstore makeup staples to luxury skin care, will be offering up to 50% off on select items from bestselling brands like Cosrx, Living Proof, Perricone MD and tons more through Aug. 3.

Shop the sale at Ulta

While it was hard to nail down all of my favorite products, I managed to gather some of the ones that we’re most excited about in the list below, including a gorgeous and ultra-wearable eyeshadow palette from Urban Decay, an internet-obsessed makeup sponge by Real Techniques and Avène’s Physiolift lifting eye cream.

Or, if you want to cut right to the chase, you shop the entire sale for yourself when you click the link above.

1
Ulta
Perricone MD Cold Plasma neck cream (40% off)
This targeted neck treatment by Perricone MD includes everything from skin-plumping peptides, encapsulated caffeine for tightening and DMAE, a unique component that can help address neck sagging and fine lines.
$118.80 at Ulta (originally $198)
2
Ulta
Living Proof Curl Definer (30% off)
Living Proof's Curl Definer is a conditioning style cream enhanced with shea butter, amino acids and nourishing emollients to help seal the hair cuticle, eliminate frizz and help create bouncy, defined and manageable ringlets. This styler promises natural movement and is perfect for all curl types from 3A to 3C.
$26.60 at Ulta (originally $38)
3
Ulta
Avène Physiolift eye cream
This lifting eye cream from French pharmacy staple Avène contains hyaluronic acid, dextran sulfate to address dark circles and puffiness, and a proprietary moisturizing agent that can support collagen in the skin and reduce the appearance of pronounced wrinkles.
$26 at Ulta (originally $52)
4
Ulta
Philosophy Hope In A Jar multi-tasking moisturizer (25% off)
Formulated with clinically proven ingredients such as deeply hydrating hyaluronic acid and gently exfoliating glycolic acid, Philosophy's Hope in a Jar can help address skin dullness, irregular skin texture, fine lines and lack of elasticity.
$33.75 at Ulta (originally $45)
5
Ulta
Paul Mitchell Extra Body sculpting foam (25% off)
For lush, full, post-blowout hair, this thickening sculpting foam by Paul Mitchell can be applied evenly throughout the hair before styling. It's formulated with conditioning ingredients to help lock in moisture, add shine and leave hair feeling manageable.
$11.25+ at Ulta (originally $15+)
6
Ulta
Urban Decay Naked Heat eyeshadow palette (50% off)
Urban Decay is probably best known for their eyeshadow formulas which have a velvety texture, serious staying power and intense pigmentation. The Naked Heat palette includes12 shades ranging from nudes to browns to coppers, and multiple finishes.
$29.50 at Ulta (originally $59)
7
Ulta
Clarins cleansing micellar water (25% off)
Rather than using abrasive makeup wipes that pull at delicate skin, Clarins' cleansing micellar water gently dissolves stubborn makeup, sunscreen and other impurities with a gentle blend of moringa extract, microscopic cleansing spheres and purifying alpine herbs. Suitable for all skin types and safe to use around the eyes, the formula is also enriched with an exclusive complex that supports skin's natural microbiota to ensure a healthy and resilient complexion.
$24 at Ulta (originally $32)
8
Ulta
Murad Correct & Protect sun serum (30% off)
Murad's Correct & Protect serum is unlike most mineral (also known as physical) sunscreens — it promises to be free of the white cast that mineral sunscreen can sometimes leave on deeper complexions. It contains an ingredient often found in mattifying foundations, so it doesn't leave a greasy finish and kind of sets into the skin.This satiny serum also contains beet root extract for a continual dose of hydration and claims to impart brightening effects as well as protection from blue light and environmental pollution.
$48.30 at Ulta (originally $69)
9
Ulta
Cosrx Vitamin E vitalizing sunscreen (30% off)
Made by the same brand that brought us the viral and skin-transforming snail mucin essence, this sunscreen features antioxidant protection in the form of vitamin E, a nutrient that can prevent free radicals from causing premature skin aging. The white-cast-free formula also contains ingredients to absorb excess oil and minimize sebum production and the appearance of pores without being overly drying.
$16.10 at Ulta (originally $23)
10
Ulta
St.Tropez whipped tanning mouse (25% off)
This lotion-like whipped tanning mousse dries down to a soft, powdery finish and has a built-in color guide so you can see exactly where you have applied the product and avoid doubling up in some areas which can lead to patchiness. The tanning actives present in this formula help the tan to last longer, fade evenly and look like a realistic skin tone. It even contains hydrating and protective hyaluronic acid, vitamin E and niacinamide.
$36 at Ulta (originally $48)
11
Ulta
CeraVe hydrating facial cleanser (20% off)
CeraVe's wildly popular hydrating facial cleanser is non-foaming and doesn't use any harsh or stripping surfactants in order to remove impurities.The milky-textured formula contains hyaluronic acid, a powerful humectant that pulls moisture into the skin, and three essential ceramides that can be useful for strengthening the skin's barrier.
$13.60+ at Ulta (originally $16.99)
12
Ulta
Nudestix Nudies tinted blur foundation stick (30% off)
This multi-tasking five-in-one stick features a cream-to-powder formula that can be used to spot-conceal, contour or highlight the face. Enhanced with antioxidant-rich vitamin E and hydrating polyphenol, the Nudies stick leaves behind a soft, blurred-like finish and comes in nine shades.
$22.40 at Ulta (originally $32)
13
Ulta
CoverGirl Lash Blast volume mascara (30% off)
This classic mascara by CoverGirl gives you lush and voluminous lashes using a uniquely bristled brush and hypoallergenic formula that's resistant to clumping and weighing down lashes.
$9.10 at Ulta (originally $12.99)
14
Ulta
Mac Prep + Prime setting spray (25% off)
One of Mac Cosmetics' bestselling products, this multi-tasking spray can help makeup meld into skin for a longer-lasting and budge-proof wear. The alcohol-free formula also can help refresh old makeup and add a dose of luminous hydration to skin throughout the day.
$24.75 at Ulta (originally $33)
15
Ulta
Lancôme Hypnôse eyeshadow palette
This neutral-hued palette by Lancôme includes five high-pigment shades that range from mattes to satins to metallics. The formula promises to be easy to blend, long-wearing and resistant to fall-out during application.
$42 at Ulta (originally $60)
16
Ulta
It Cosmetics Hello Results wrinkle-reducing retinol cream (50% off)
Target fine lines, hyperpigmentation and volume loss with It Cosmetics' cream that contains a potent blend of free and encapsulated retinol serums to promote cellular turnover. This richly textured cream also uses well-known skin heroes like brightening niacinamide and antioxidant-rich vitamin E.
$34.50 at Ulta (originally $69)
17
Ulta
Real Techniques makeup sponge (30% off)
The Real Techniques blending sponge is possibly one of the best-known Beauty Blender alternatives. This vegan, cruelty-free and latex-free sponge can be used wet for the most flawless airbrushed finish or dry for fuller coverage. It features round sides to blend larger areas, a flat edge great for contouring and a precision tip to reach around the nose and under the eye.
$4.62 at Ulta (originally $6.59)
18
Ulta
Olaplex Bond Intense moisture mask (30% off)
Featuring Olaplex's signature bonding formula, this highly concentrated moisture mask is formulated to repair damaged strands and add shine and body back into hair without weighing it down.
$21 at Ulta (originally $30)
19
Ulta
Peach & Lily Wild Dew treatment essence (30% off)
Peach & Lily, the revered K-beauty brand that helped popularize the "glass skin" trend, formulated this deeply hydrating skin essence that can help create a brighter and more plump complexion. It contains thoughtful ingredients such as probiotics for a resilient complexion and firming agents to help reduce the signs of accelerated skin aging.
$27.30 at Ulta (originally $39)
