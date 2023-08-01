Ulta's 72-Hour Beauty Sale Is Not To Be Missed

If you ask me, Ulta is one store that I can always count on to meet all of my beauty needs — and now that their 72-hour sale has officially commenced, there’s just enough time for me to stock up on some of my favorite goods without paying full price.

If you’re also feeling called to take advantage of the discounts, the beauty retailer, which is beloved for its varied stock of everything from drugstore makeup staples to luxury skin care, will be offering up to 50% off on select items from bestselling brands like Cosrx, Living Proof, Perricone MD and tons more through Aug. 3.

Advertisement

While it was hard to nail down all of my favorite products, I managed to gather some of the ones that we’re most excited about in the list below, including a gorgeous and ultra-wearable eyeshadow palette from Urban Decay, an internet-obsessed makeup sponge by Real Techniques and Avène’s Physiolift lifting eye cream.

Or, if you want to cut right to the chase, you shop the entire sale for yourself when you click the link above.