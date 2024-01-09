With much less fanfare than it deserved, Ulta recently launched their Love Your Skin Event, a sale that’s offering up much-adored body and skin care products for up to 50% off.

Ulta, which is one of our favorite beauty emporiums for its versatile stock of both high-end and drugstore goodies, is running the sale through January 20 with rotating 50%-off daily deals and 30%-off weekly deals.

On these virtual shelves, you’ll find coveted concoctions from brands like Murad, Kiehl’s, Cosrx, L’Occitane and much more. But,if you want to skip right ahead to some of this week’s favorites, you keep reading to see some of the finds we’re most excited about or shop the entire sale for yourself from the link above.