ShoppingBeautysalesskincare

Ulta Quietly Launched A Beauty Sale, And The Deals Are Stellar

At Ulta's Love Your Skin event, you can save up to 50% off on some of truly special skin care items.
By 

Shopping Writer for HuffPost

Kiehl's calendula foaming cleanser, Peace Out acne healing dots, Banila Co. cleansing balm and a deep exfoliator by Kate Somerville.
Ulta
Kiehl's calendula foaming cleanser, Peace Out acne healing dots, Banila Co. cleansing balm and a deep exfoliator by Kate Somerville.

With much less fanfare than it deserved, Ulta recently launched their Love Your Skin Event, a sale that’s offering up much-adored body and skin care products for up to 50% off.

Ulta, which is one of our favorite beauty emporiums for its versatile stock of both high-end and drugstore goodies, is running the sale through January 20 with rotating 50%-off daily deals and 30%-off weekly deals.

Shop The Ulta Sale

On these virtual shelves, you’ll find coveted concoctions from brands like Murad, Kiehl’s, Cosrx, L’Occitane and much more. But,if you want to skip right ahead to some of this week’s favorites, you keep reading to see some of the finds we’re most excited about or shop the entire sale for yourself from the link above.

HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Ulta
An overnight brightening stick (30% off)
Designed for anywhere you're experiencing post-shaving discoloration and irritation, this Night Rescue stick by Megababe uses a blend of brightening actives and botanical soothers to restore skin and remove post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation with regular use. It can even work on discoloration caused by thigh chafing!
$11.20 at Ulta (regularly $16)
2
Ulta
A soft cream mask for troubled skin (50% off)
Estée Lauder calls this nourishing facial moisturizer and weekly mask "pillowy and cushy" and formulated to quench skin and restore its barrier. Ingredients like red algae ferment, sea kelp and coconut water ferment help to address everything from dryness, dullness and visible skin texture. (On sale Thursday, January 9 only.)
$24 at Ulta (regularly $48)
3
Ulta
An intensive exfoliating treatment (30% off)
This intensive exfoliating treatment from Kate Somerville is a notable favorite from the brand for its ability to improve the appearance of irregular skin texture and pores and leave behind a brighter and more refined complexion. It features a trio of fruit enzymes, lactic and salicylic acids and physical exfoliants to banish dead skin cells, even from deep within pores.
$54.60+ at Ulta (regularly $78+)
4
Ulta
A melt-away cleansing balm (30% off)
A favorite balm for double cleansing, the Banila Co Clean It Zero cleanser seamlessly melts away stubborn makeup, sunscreen and grime from the skin, leaving behind a surface that's never stripped but comfortably hydrated. It's made with a blend of active botanicals and vitamins to promote a healthy complexion.
$13.30 at Ulta (regularly $19)
5
Ulta
A 20-pack of healing acne dots for day and night (50% off)
These popular acne dots come in this double pack for all day blemish control and fast healing. The night patches are infused with encapsulated salicylic acid and retinol to treat acne and draw out impurities, while the day dots are thin, practically invisible under makeup and can protect blemishes from bacteria. (On sale Thursday, January 9 only.)
$9.50 at Ulta (regularly $19)
6
Ulta
A calendula extract foaming face wash (50% off)
Kiehl's deep cleansing face lathers to a rich foam to gently lift away dirt, oil and grime, without stripping the skin. Its all-star ingredients are calendula, a flower extract used for its soothing properties, and glycerin, a well-known hydrator that can help skin retain moisture and softness. (On sale Thursday, January 9 only.)
$19 at Ulta (regularly $38)

Before You Go

A clinical ceramide treatment cream

The Best All-Purpose Facial Moisturizers, According To The Experts

Do you have info to share with HuffPost reporters? Here’s how.

Go to Homepage

Popular in the Community

Close

Gift Guides

MORE IN SHOPPING