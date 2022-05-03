Ulta Apologizes After 'Very Insensitive' Kate Spade Email: 'Truly An Error'

Ulta Beauty is apologizing for the brand’s “unfortunate mistake” after sending out a “very insensitive” email on Monday concerning the late designer Kate Spade.

The company sent an email to its subscribers that read: “The NYC It Girl is back / Come Hang with Kate Spade,” alongside a photo of a perfume from the late designer’s brand.

People were outraged by the language of the email, as the beloved designer died by suicide by hanging in 2018. The email was also sent out on May 1, which marks the beginning of Mental Health Awareness Month.

@ultabeauty given Kate Spade’s cause of death, this is probably the worst way to advertise a Kate Spade event. pic.twitter.com/ufPAroAh2C — Emily Krause (@TheEmKrause) May 1, 2022

The brand said it was “deeply sorry” for the email and apologized for its “very insensitive choice of words” in a statement shared with HuffPost on Tuesday.

“This was a mistake, does not reflect our values and we are taking steps to ensure it does not happen again,” the statement said. “And it was certainly not reflective of the deep respect we have for Kate Spade, her family and the kate spade new York brand and brand teams.”

The company added that “Mental health is a very serious issue and we apologize to the Spade family, our brand partners and our guests as this mistake may have implied otherwise. We are committed to doing better.”

Kate and Andy Spade speak on stage at AOL's Build Series on April 28, 2017 in New York City. Monica Schipper via Getty Images

Spade, 55, was found dead in her Park Avenue apartment in New York in June 2018. Shortly after her death, her estranged husband, Andy, released a statement on behalf of himself and the couple’s teenage daughter, Frances Beatrix Spade.

“My daughter and I are devastated by her loss, and can’t even begin to fathom life without her,” Andy told The New York Times.

“We are deeply heartbroken and miss her already. Kate suffered from depression and anxiety for many years. She was actively seeking help and working closely with her doctors to treat her disease, one that takes far too many lives.”

If you or someone you know needs help, call 1-800-273-8255 for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. You can also text HOME to 741-741 for free, 24-hour support from the Crisis Text Line. Outside of the U.S., please visit the International Association for Suicide Prevention for a database of resources.