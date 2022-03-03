Shopping

The Ultimate Baby Registry Guide, According To Parents

Everything you need to welcome your newborn baby home, and nothing you don't.

Senior Staff Writer, HuffPost

Portra via Getty Images

One of the more thrilling parts of expecting a new baby is building out a registry. Picking out sweet little toys and clothes for your newborn is an absolute dream. But between deciding on color schemes, what kinds of accessories you want to use and which must-have items you actually need for those early newborn survival-mode days can be very overwhelming. That’s why we tapped folks from our HuffPost Parents group to share what they consider to be the most vital items to add to your baby registry. Their answers did not disappoint!

As it happens, it’s all about the essentials. While it may be tempting to stock up on five silicone bibs and six infant place settings, the reality is that you won’t need more than one or two, and that might deter people from going in on bigger-ticket items that you actually really need, like a high chair or stroller.

Parenting is no joke, and having the essentials on hand from day one will make a big difference in your comfort level. Read on to find picks straight from the mouths of the parents on our Facebook

1
Amazon
A sound machine, night light and alarm clock in one.
Several parents recommended the Hatch sound machine. It's multifunctional, combining the power of a night light, sound machine and wake-up alert in a single device that can be controlled from your phone. It's easy to use and program and adapts to your growing baby's needs.
Get it from Amazon starting at $69.99.
2
Hatch
A pumping bra
Pumping bras like this one from Hatch are total game-changers. This one is seamless, hardware-less and hands-free. You can just pull the fabric overlaps to the side to insert and start pumping. You can also pull up and down to nurse. It's made of soft, breathable material that makes you look and feel great.

Over on Facebook, Eileen Conlon Blanco agreed. She recalled her "first few pumping sessions as a clueless new mother, turning off the pump to pick up my daughter when she cried because I couldn’t hold the suction cups up if I was holding her."
Get it from Hatch for $78.
3
Amazon
A baby carrier
Multiple parents pointed to the Ergo baby carrier as their carrier of choice, from birth to toddlerhood. It's versatile enough for all carry positions, including inward, front-outward, hip and back carrying. Made of cotton fabric, it's soft and cozy, with extra padding for shoulder straps. It is machine washable and also includes a UPF baby hood for sun protection and privacy during nursing.
Get it from Amazon starting at $118.40.
4
Amazon
An iconic nursing pillow
After all these years, Boppys still reign supreme among nursing pillows. They provide relief by lifting baby to ergonomic positions while nursing or bottle feeding, regardless of the position you prefer. It has a removable slipcover that can easily be washed, for whenever messes inevitably occur.
Get it from Amazon for $34.99.
5
Amazon
A set of onesies
Your cutie will be living in these Burt's Bees onesies, so be sure to add plenty to your registry! They're made of organic cotton and are designed to make getting dressed and undressed a total breeze. They're soft, strong and made to last.
Get them from Amazon starting at $14.96.
6
Amazon
A babywearing wrap
Wraps are especially helpful when babies are tiny and you don't want to get an infant insert for a larger baby carrier. This Sleepy Wrap baby carrier is made of stretchy material that makes it easy to tie your baby snugly, and is ergonomically designed to distribute your baby's weight so you don't strain your back. Lightweight and portable, it easily fits in a diaper bag. You can even breastfeed while wearing it.
Get it from Amazon for $21.95.
7
Amazon
A contoured foam bath cushion
Forget bulky, cumbersome baby bathtubs. This Summer Infant Comfy Bath Sponge mat can be used in a sink or tub. It's made of slip-resistant material, dries quickly and is comfortable. It has a contoured shape, cushioned edges and a slight incline to support the baby's head, neck and back. The most functional and space-saving product you can find.

Over on Facebook, Flo Wolfe Sharp noted that it's "perfect for those countertop sponge baths the first few weeks. It's the must-have item nobody thinks about and my go-to shower/new parent gift. Everyone I have gifted it has said it was exactly what they needed but never realized it."
Get it from Amazon starting at $18.04.
8
Brooklinen
A swaddle set
Stocking up on swaddles is essential, and this set from Brooklinen is especially darling. It includes three cotton-bamboo swaddles with gender-neutral hues and patterns that make it a beautiful baby shower gift. Use them as a swaddle, blanket, burp cloth, stroller cover and much more.
Get it from Brooklinen for $42.
9
Amazon
A USB rechargeable nasal aspirator
Think of FridaBaby's Electric NoseFrida as the perfect alternative to the old-school snot bulb and suckers. It's an easy way to clear your child's nose without the hassle of the other methods. It has three different levels of suction and a distraction light for kids to focus on, making it easier than ever to clean your kid's nose.
Get it from Amazon for $44.99.
10
amazon
An infant lounger
Snuggle Me's lounger is a unique pad designed to conform to your baby's body. It has a snuggling sensation that calms and comforts babies. It's organic, ethically and sustainably made by seamstresses and fillers in Minnesota. It's non-toxic, breathable and hypoallergenic, and is fully machine washable -- not to mention that it's aesthetically pleasing and comes in a variety of soothing shades.
Get it from Amazon for $108.99.
11
A manual breast pump
Amazon
The Haakaa breast pump is an award-winning and best-selling silicone breast pump that uses natural suction to express milk without the aid of cords, machines or other assembly. Easy to use and clean, it's smooth, portable, lightweight and comfortable on sensitive skin.

"I found the Haakaa to be SO helpful. I was able to get almost a full extra bottle a day without pumping," Kristina Hermanson wrote on our Facebook page.
12
Amazon
A baby bouncer
Baby Bjorn's ergonomic bouncer offers head and back support while rocking your baby to help soothe, calm and entertain. The fabric seat is easy to remove and wash, and the chair can be used for newborns and small toddlers.
Get it from Amazon for $199.99.
13
Amazon
A set of burp cloths
One thing's for sure, you can't have enough burp cloths. These Burt's Bees five-packs are perfect for over-the-shoulder protection, cribs, tummy time and so much more. They're made of a soft and supple knit fabric that is naturally stretchy and more durable than jersey. It's organic, breathable and perfect for sensitive skin.
Get a five-pack from Amazon for $23.69.
14
Carter's
A sleep sack
Sleep sacks are a must during the first year when babies can't sleep with blankets in their cribs. These cozy sacks from Carter's are the perfect snuggable bedtime alternative. The design is simple, thoughtful and timeless, made with organic fabrics and sustainable materials.
Get it from Carter's for $26.95.
15
Amazon
A digital forehead thermometer
Femometer's infrared thermometer has touchless technology that can read body temperature without having to touch the skin. It is an accurate tool that is vital when it comes to assessing your little one's health. Parents across the board recommend using touchless thermometers to avoid an all-out battle with a sick toddler.
Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
16
Amazon
A baby nail file and clipper set
Keep baby's little claws nice and short without the stress of trying to avoid nicking their tiny little fingers. FridaBaby's Nail Frida is safe for newborns and toddlers and has a little spy hole that allows you to see exactly what you're doing. The curved shape allows for safe, smooth trimming, while the file is specially designed for small fingers.
Get the set from Amazon for $12.99.
17
Amazon
A set of nipple pads
Save money with these reusable nursing pads by Kindred Bravely. They're soft, absorbent and hypoallergenic, made of soft bamboo viscose that is absorbent and more durable than cotton. It's your safest bet against leaks.
Get an eight-pack from Amazon for $12.99.
18
Maisonette
A sweet play mat
Pehr's playmat is as adorable as they come, and will work seamlessly with your home's decor. It's comfy and cozy, ethically made with 100% quilted cotton.
Get it from Maisonette for $86.
19
Amazon
A car seat carrying strap
Carrying a bulky car seat can be incredibly taxing, and this strap from Diono makes a huge difference in comfort. It has an adjustable padded strap so you can sling it on and walk with ease.
Get it from Amazon for $7.99.
20
Storq
A diaper-changing kit
Tuck this beauty into your diaper bag or your stroller so you always have your diaper essentials on hand. it's designed to make diaper changes while out and about as quick and easy as possible. It includes a padded mat, a wipes pouch along with a perfectly sized bag with a mesmerizing print. It looks great and makes your life easy.
Get it from Storq for $48.
21
Amazon
Diaper rash cream
Treat and prevent diaper rash with Triple Paste diaper rash cream. It's a hypoallergenic medicated ointment that soothes, treats and prevents red, inflamed skin caused by diaper rash. It's also free of fragrance, parabens, preservatives, talc, phthalates and dyes. It features a zinc oxide formula that is safe to use every day. Parents swear by it!
Get it from Amazon starting at $7.43.
22
Target
A two-in-one body wash and shampoo
Parents across the board agreed that Mustela's gentle cleansing gel is a wonderful shampoo and body wash option for your little one. It cleanses and soothes, keeping their natural oils intact so skin stays soft and smooth. It's hypoallergenic and was specially formulated to minimize the risk of allergic infections while being tested under dermatological and pediatric control. And did we mention that it smells divine?
Get it from Target for $22.99.
23
Primary
A set of cozy organic baby pants
Made of organic cotton, these sweet pull-on pants from Primary are ideal for baby's closet year-round. They come in all sorts of beautiful shades and you can feel good about the fact that they are sustainably produced.
Get it from Primary for $12.
24
Babylist
A set of bottle brushes
Washing bottles is a true pill, but the Oxo Tot brush and stand makes it significantly easier. It has both soft and firm bristles plus a secret compartment in the handle with a silicone nipple cleaner. It features a long, flexible non-slip handle to reach all the bottle's crevices and can even be sterilized in the dishwasher.
Get a set of two from Babylist for $19.98.
25
Amazon
A set of anti-colic bottles
Dr. Brown's Options+ anti-colic bottle uses a vent system that has been clinically proven to reduce colic, decrease spit-up, gas and burping. It aids in digestion and better preserves the nutrients found in breast milk and formula. It also comes in a variety of sweet patterns.
Get a set of four for $23.99.
26
Amazon
An eco-friendly pacifier
Natursutten's orthodontic pacifiers can provide a soothing sense of security for your baby, since the shape closely simulates breastfeeding. Made of BPA-free natural rubber, it's softer than silicone pacifiers and supports the proper development of your child's teeth, jaw and palate.
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $21.
27
Amazon
A set of cloth bibs
Aipinvip's baby bandana bibs are as cute as can be. Made of breathable, absorbent soft organic cotton muslin, they're perfect for drooly moments and beyond.
Get it from Amazon for $16.99.
28
Amazon
A 12-pack of wipes
WaterWipes are clinically proven to clean and protect sensitive newborn skin. They're fragrance-free and made with purified water and fruit extract to thoroughly clean without irritating baby's skin. They are hypoallergenic and free of parabens, sulfates or other unnecessary ingredients.
Get them from Amazon starting at $13.47.
29
Amazon
A set of baby towels
You can't go wrong with Burt's Bees baby products in general, and these hooded towels are as sweet as can be. They're made of 100% organic cotton absorbent knit terry and are as soft as they are adorable.
Get it from Amazon for $17.99.
30
Caraa
A lightweight diaper bag
Finding the diaper bag that best fits your needs is absolutely vital. This lovely model from Caraa is a gender-neutral tote that is lightweight and water-resistant, with ample pockets and two water bottle holders on either side. It can be converted into a crossbody style or clipped onto your stroller with removable hooks. And did we mention it's beyond chic?
Get it from Caraa for $250.
31
Babylist
A classic high chair
The undeniable popularity of the Stokke high chair lies in the fact that it ages with your baby as they grow. You can buy accessories like the newborn insert, a cushion, and even an attachable dining tray. It also comes in a wide variety of colors.
Get it from Babylist for $279.
32
Amazon
A classic, popular teether giraffe
Sophie is a timeless teether, beloved by parents for over half a century! It's made of natural rubber from a Hevea tree. It has a soft texture and is fully chewable, making it perfect for soothing your sweet baby's sore gums.
Get it from Amazon starting at $23.89.
33
Amazon
A diaper pail
Long considered a registry must-have, Ubbi's steel diaper pail is odor-locking and doesn't require a special bag. It has a sleek modern design and comes in a variety of colors and patterns so you can find the one that's best for you. It's an award-winning pail with zero special mechanisms and doesn't require assembly.
Get it from Amazon starting at $67.99.
