One of the more thrilling parts of expecting a new baby is building out a registry. Picking out sweet little toys and clothes for your newborn is an absolute dream. But between deciding on color schemes, what kinds of accessories you want to use and which must-have items you actually need for those early newborn survival-mode days can be very overwhelming. That’s why we tapped folks from our HuffPost Parents group to share what they consider to be the most vital items to add to your baby registry. Their answers did not disappoint!

As it happens, it’s all about the essentials. While it may be tempting to stock up on five silicone bibs and six infant place settings, the reality is that you won’t need more than one or two, and that might deter people from going in on bigger-ticket items that you actually really need, like a high chair or stroller.

Parenting is no joke, and having the essentials on hand from day one will make a big difference in your comfort level. Read on to find picks straight from the mouths of the parents on our Facebook