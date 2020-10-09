HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
Amazon Prime Day 2020 is practically here, bringing with it 48 hours of deals and flash sales.
This year, Prime Day runs from Oct. 13 to Oct14, and there are more deals than ever to dig through — more a million, in fact. That could lead to a lot of time spent finding out what exactly is a good deal, and what’s worth skipping and waiting to buy on Black Friday instead.
There are also more alternative Prime Day sales going on to compete with the self-made “shopping holiday” for those who don’t want to spend their cash at Amazon. Instead, you might even browse some of the Black-owned businesses on Amazon to support this Prime Day.
From deals at The Home Depot that are better than Amazon’s to early Prime Day deals to avoid the rush, it’s a shopper’s market for those who want to make their wallet go further this Prime Day.
To help you find the best deals this Prime Day, our HuffPost Finds shopping editors have been hard at work curating some of the best deals across the internet from Walmart, Target, Amazon and more.
Take a look below, and keep checking back throughout Prime Day because we’ll keep updating this guide:
As Amazon’s biggest sale of the year approaches on Oct. 13 and 14, you can expect to see deals on everything from AirPods Pro to TVs in the leadup to the big event — and we’ve already spotted a few early Prime Day deals too good to ignore, like the iconic Revlon One-Step hot brush on sale for $42 on Amazon and this Pioneer Woman 6-quart Instant Pot is on sale for $49 at Walmart. Check out our full guide to early Prime Day deals.
The Home Depot just announced its Fall Savings sales event, which runs through Oct. 21. The two-week-long sale features deals on mattresses for a good night’s sleep and living room furniture to change up your space. There are also discounts on kitchen items and small appliances, such as cookware, air fryers and drinkware. Check out our full guide to The Home Depot deals.
Where you spend your money matters a lot. For Prime Day, we went ahead and identified a few of the Black-owned businesses that you can buy from on Amazon. Remember, you can support these businesses on Prime Day and beyond. Check out our full guide to Black-owned businesses on Amazon.
We found an two early Prime Day TV deals that might make upgrading a bit more affordable. This Toshiba 43-inch Smart HD Fire TV is normally $280, but it’s on sale for just $209 right now. This Insignia 50-inch Smart 4K UHD Fire TV is on sale for $300, down from its original $350 price tag. Read more about them here.
The Revlon One-Step hair dryer and volumizer hot air brush is a styling tool that makes at-home blowouts a reality. Our own shopping editors — all with very different morning routines and hair textures — even reviewed it to see if it was really worth the hype. (Spoiler: They think it is!) Normally $60, get it on sale this Prime Day.