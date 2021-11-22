Shopping

The Ultimate 2021 Holiday Gift Guide For Everyone On Your List

Get all your shopping needs met for the 2021 holidays with our curated gift guide. Everything you need from home décor to fashion, beauty, tech and fitness.

From left to right: Smeg kettle from <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=primary-gift-guide-2021-lourdesuribe-112221-&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.williams-sonoma.com%2Fproducts%2Fsmeg-tea-kettle%2F%3Fsku%3D5359513%26cm_ven%3DPLA%26cm_ite%3D5359513%26cm_cat%3DGoogle%26cm_pla%3DLocal%26gclid%3DCjwKCAiA1uKMBhAGEiwAxzvX918a_LWCjdoWG8WQBW0ZtIsffxafwTUzVwFn7cQMDXVwq1griXsaDxoCLSsQAvD_BwE" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Williams Sonoma" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6196728be4b044a1cc03ef9a" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=primary-gift-guide-2021-lourdesuribe-112221-&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.williams-sonoma.com%2Fproducts%2Fsmeg-tea-kettle%2F%3Fsku%3D5359513%26cm_ven%3DPLA%26cm_ite%3D5359513%26cm_cat%3DGoogle%26cm_pla%3DLocal%26gclid%3DCjwKCAiA1uKMBhAGEiwAxzvX918a_LWCjdoWG8WQBW0ZtIsffxafwTUzVwFn7cQMDXVwq1griXsaDxoCLSsQAvD_BwE" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link">Williams Sonoma</a>, Bala bangles from <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Bala-Bangles-Adjustable-Wearable-Aerobics/dp/B09BDD6X7F?tag=thehuffingtop-20&ascsubtag=6196728be4b044a1cc03ef9a,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Amazon" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6196728be4b044a1cc03ef9a" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Bala-Bangles-Adjustable-Wearable-Aerobics/dp/B09BDD6X7F?tag=thehuffingtop-20&ascsubtag=6196728be4b044a1cc03ef9a,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link">Amazon</a>, candles from <a href="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=837483&clickref=primary-gift-guide-2021-lourdesuribe-112221-&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F1075644201%2Fcustomizable-candle-set-interior-design%3Fref%3Dsold_out-2%26pro%3D1%26frs%3D1" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Etsy" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6196728be4b044a1cc03ef9a" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=837483&clickref=primary-gift-guide-2021-lourdesuribe-112221-&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F1075644201%2Fcustomizable-candle-set-interior-design%3Fref%3Dsold_out-2%26pro%3D1%26frs%3D1" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link">Etsy</a>, a lamp from <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=primary-gift-guide-2021-lourdesuribe-112221-&url=https%3A%2F%2Fus.hay.com%2Fin-stock%2Fin-stock-lighting%2Fpc-portable-lamp%2F100142782.html%3Flang%3Den_US%26cjevent%3D8bc3de8a499811ec82883d990a82b836%26utm_source%3Dcommissionjunction%26utm_medium%3Daffiliate%23lang%3Den_US%26start%3D15" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Hay" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6196728be4b044a1cc03ef9a" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=primary-gift-guide-2021-lourdesuribe-112221-&url=https%3A%2F%2Fus.hay.com%2Fin-stock%2Fin-stock-lighting%2Fpc-portable-lamp%2F100142782.html%3Flang%3Den_US%26cjevent%3D8bc3de8a499811ec82883d990a82b836%26utm_source%3Dcommissionjunction%26utm_medium%3Daffiliate%23lang%3Den_US%26start%3D15" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link">Hay</a>.
Few things are more daunting than the imminent arrival of the holidays and the astronomical amount of shopping that it can entail. Regardless of whether your list of holiday gift recipients is long or short, the pressure to get it right can be overwhelming. But fear not! We’ve compiled the definitive holiday gift guide of 2021. No need to scour the internet trying to find just the right present for the trickiest person on the list, because we’ve done the grunt work for you.

The key to giving someone the perfect gift isn’t necessarily finding the most expensive, over-the-top present you can. It’s honing in on something that will make the recipient feel loved, cared for and seen. And that can come at any price point and from the most unexpected of retailers and brands.

This guide features the most-coveted Hannukah presents and top Christmas gifts for your holiday shopping, from home décor and kitchen essentials to fashion accessories, cozy clothes, beauty products, fitness gifts and much more. So look no further, because this is the one-stop-shop for all your gifting needs.

HuffPost will receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
A travel-friendly backpack
Everlane
The ReNew Transit backpack from Everlane is just as functional as it is sleekly designed. It's ideal for travelers, with an exterior laptop pocket, zip pockets for passports and tickets, interior slip pockets, water bottle holders and more. Best of all, it's made of recycled polyester, making it the perfect gift for an eco-conscious pal.

Get it from Everlane for $75.
2
A puppy nanny cam
Furbo
Pet lovers all swear by the Furbo Dog camera. You can see what your little pooch is up to, talk to them and get barking alerts.

Get it from Furbo for $169.
3
A sweet pair of dangly earrings
Madewell
Delicate and refined, Madewell's Pearl Rain statement earrings are decked out with beautiful freshwater pearls. They're reasonably priced for being so utterly beautiful and classic.

Get them at Madewell for $34.
4
A bucket hat
Marimekko
You can't go wrong with the preternaturally cool and extremely popular Finnish brand Marimekko. This cotton canvas Nurmikolle bucket hat has a top-stitched brim and detachable velcro patch.

Get it from Marimekko for $180.
5
An electric kettle
Williams Sonoma
Electric kettles are a must-have for tea lovers. Smeg's gorgeous design adds a nice touch to any kitchen.

Get it from Williams Sonoma for $169.95.
6
A beautiful ceramic stockpot
GreenPan
Made of hard-anodized aluminum, this scratch-resistant stockpot from GreenPan is just the thing to make winning stocks, stews and more. And it has a ceramic nonstick coating that's free of PFAS, PFOA, lead and cadmium.

Get it from GreenPan for $109.99.
7
A pair of festive jammies
Sleeper
Surprise your loved one with a pair of ultra-luxe, kicky fur-trimmed pajamas. It's the kind of thing most people are reticent to drop a chunk of change on for themselves but are always thrilled to own.

Get them at Sleeper for $290.
8
A statement lipstick
Sephora
Treat a lipstick lover to one (or more!) of Yves Saint Laurent's gorgeous and luxurious shades to Rouge Volupté Shine lipstick balms.

Get it from Sephora for $38.
9
A sculptural ceramic vase
Etsy
These neutral-hued, minimalist decorative vases are a chic addition to any aesthetic and color palette.

Get it from AlfieAndGemDesigns at Etsy for $42.90 and up.
10
A vivid frypan set
GreenLife
If you're going to give someone the very practical gift of a frypan set, then it might as well be as pretty as this colorful option from GreenLife.

Get it from GreenLife for $42.99.
11
A portable, multipurpose tool
Amazon
You don't have to be a survivalist to find yourself in need of a multitool. This Pro Master Smart and Simple multitool is a 15-in-1 gadget that includes a screwdriver, pliers, can opener and knife, among other things. Perfect for the handy adventurer in your life.

Get it from Amazon for $16.97.
12
A beloved chili crisp
Amazon
Get on the Fly By Jing train with this absolutely delicious Sichuan chili crisp. Perfectly spicy, crunchy and savory topping.

Get it from Amazon for $17.98.
13
A set of weighted bangles
Amazon
Fitness buffs love these understated weights. They can be used on the wrists or ankles, come in multiple colors and are subtle enough to be worn while out and about.

Get them from Amazon for $48.90-$65.
14
A pretty picnic set
Amazon
Everything anyone could ever need for a picnic in one chic backpack: This set includes flatware, salt and pepper shakers, wine glasses, plates, napkins, a corkscrew opener, a cheese, cheese board and picnic blanket.

Get it from Amazon for $39.99.
15
A plant subscription
The Sill
The pet-loving urban gardener in your life will deeply appreciate a monthly pet-friendly plant subscription from The Sill.

Get it from The Sill for $65.
16
A tabletop fire pit
Amazon
Warm up, toast some marshmallows or simply enjoy the view with this small and convenient fire pit.

Get it from Amazon for $64.99.
17
A bucket of fancy, flaky salt
Amazon
This is a delightful gift for someone who loves fancy toppings of any kind. Few things are as surprising and enchanting as receiving an entire bucket of Maldon sea salt.

Get it from Amazon for $24.77.
18
A soft pair of cropped leggings
Lululemon
There's a reason Lululemon's Align leggings are a cult-fave. They're wildly soft, comfortable, and look good on absolutely everyone.

Get them at Lululemon for $88-$99.
19
A scalp care set
Revolve
Hair care fanatics simply must try Ceremonia's Scalp Power Duo set. This Latinx- and female-owned brand is full of gorgeous products, including the Aceite de Moska scalp oil and scalp masajeador.

Get it from Revolve for $38.
20
An artful and quirky cookbook
Amazon
This new cookbook by Julia Sherman, the creator of Salad for President, puts an artistic spin on the classic dinner party. The result is a collection of playful, delicious recipes and creative ideas for entertaining guests.

Get it from Amazon for $30.16.
21
A simple and elegant chain necklace
Gorjana
This lovely chain necklace from Gorjana looks much more expensive than it actually is. It's the perfect layering necklace and is available in both gold and silver.
Get it from Gorjana for $65.
22
A sweet desktop lamp
Hay Design
How adorable is this Hay freestanding portable lamp? It even has a touch step dimmer.

Get it from Hay for $80.75.
23
A portable phone and computer charger
Amazon
Never get caught with zero battery again thanks to this handy external charger from Lezchi. It can be used for phones, laptops, tablet PCs, digital cameras, game consoles and more.

Get it from Amazon for $39.99.
24
A customizable candle set
Etsy
These sweet, sculptural vegan candles make the perfect stocking stuffers or secret Santa gifts.

Get it from Etsy for $12 and up.
25
A beautiful coffee table book
Target
If you know someone who was as delighted as we were to see that a Frida Kahlo piece was recently acquired for nearly $35 million, then you'll want to get them this Taschen coffee table book featuring her complete works.

Get it from Target for $172.80.
26
A portable soundbar speaker
Amazon
This popular and highly rated computer speaker is dynamic, with a robust sound, loud volume and no distortion.

Get it from Amazon for $21.98.
27
A wine advent calendar
QVC
What could be more exciting than unveiling 12 bottles from this Vintage Wine Estates wine advent calendar?

Get it from QVC for $89.
28
A pair of chic slides
Shopbop
Grab these lovely Staud slides for a fashion lover from Shopbop. The juxtaposition of the soft sherpa and lug-soled heel makes for an ultra-cool look.

Get them from Shopbop from $295.
29
A perfume subscription
Scentbird
Help a fragrance lover find their new signature scent with a monthly subscription to Scentbird.

Get it from Scentbird for $15.95.
30
A high-end olive oil set
Brightland
It doesn't get much better than Brightland's offerings. This set includes their iconic Awake olive oil, Parasol Champagne vinegar, California orange blossom honey and a handy spout.

Get it from Brightland for $88.
31
A rechargeable lighter
Amazon
This rechargeable USB lighter is perfect for a candle-obsessed pal. No more lighter fluid, gas or open flames. It couldn't be handier.

Get it from Amazon for $11.99.
32
A portable pizza oven
Williams Sonoma
Who in their right mind wouldn't want an authentic stone-baked pizza oven in their home or yard? It's perfect for a small space, and is powered by eco-friendly wood pellets that give your food a woody, smoky scent and flavor.

Get it from Williams Sonoma for $349.95.
33
A pearl necklace
Catbird
This soft pink pearl and black diamond necklace from Catbird is a real showstopper. It's absolutely stunning without being over-the-top.

Get it from Catbird for $215.
34
A boba tea-making kit
Tea Drops
Tea Drops' bubble tea set is perfect for the boba aficionado in your life. It includes four different tea varieties, six creamers and a pack of boba with 100 tapioca pearls.

Get it from Tea Drops for $45.
35
A cozy blanket
CB2
The chilly season is officially upon us, so help your pal stay cozy with this adorable blanket.

Get it from CB2 for 79.95.
36
A lovely leash set
Wild One
Treat your furry pal to Wild One's chic Walk Kit, a set that includes a lightweight harness, leash and poop bag carrier.

Get it from Wild One for $98.
37
A traditional bread proofing bowl
Food52
Both novice and advanced bakers will appreciate these absolutely beautiful traditional natural cane rising molds from Food52. It'll give their bread a better rise and shape, with crunchy crusts and a lovely texture.

Get it from Food52 for $29-$44.
38
An astrological tapestry
Etsy
Add a touch of whimsical astrological décor to a friend's life with these customizable zodiac woven tapestries.

Get it from BearloomStudio at Etsy for $32 and up.
39
A silk scrunchie set
Sephora
Banish creases with this set of three high-grade silk scrunchies from Slip.

Get it from Sephora for $39.
40
A wine club subscription
Winc
Make your wine-loving friend's day with a customizable wine club subscription at Winc.

Get it from Winc (prices vary).
41
A hardworking set of sheet pans
Great Jones
Up your loved one's baking game with these adorable sheet pans from Great Jones. The Sheet Show set includes a classic half-sheet pan and two quarter sheet pans that are available in three chic shades.

Get them from Great Jones for $85.
42
A pop culture quiz game
Uncommon Goods
Ditch the screens and play this fun TikTok Challenge game from Uncommon Goods.

Get it from Uncommon Goods for $15.
43
A simple crochet book
Amazon
It doesn't get much cuter than the creations in Sarah Zimmerman's book, "Crochet Cute Critters." It features 26 beginner Amigurumi patterns for those looking to make a some animal cuties for the kiddos in their lives.

Get it from Amazon for $7.69.
44
An iridescent, sweet-smelling candle
J.Crew
This beautiful candle from Apotheke lives up to its name, Candy Store. It's subtly sweet and nostalgic without being cloying — and it's a beautiful décor piece.

Get it from J.Crew for $38.
45
A travel wine cup
Corkcicle
Update your outdoor wine time with Corkcicle's stemless wine cup. It keeps drinks cold or toasty, making it a perfect for every season.

Get it from Corkcicle for $29.95.
46
A multitasking water bottle
Nordstrom
Runners swear by this two-in-one Mobot Grace water bottle and foam roller.

Get it from Nordstrom for $49.99.
47
A classic keyboard
Amazon
This portable Casio keyboard has a full-sized key set with 60 fun tones and a great stereo system. Ideal for the aspiring musician in your life and small spaces.

Get it from Amazon for $199.
48
A smart meat thermometer
Amazon
Meater's thermometer is the first fully wireless smart meat thermometer. Your carnivorous pal will never overcook their food again!

Get it from Amazon for $66.99.
49
A wooden harmonica
Amazon
Make sure you include earplugs for the parents when you gift this sweet little Hape harmonica to the kiddo in your life.

Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
50
A cocktail-making kit
W&P Designs
Get your mixology-loving pal three cocktail kits from W&P Design so they can make an old fashioned, margarita and Moscow mule whenever the mood strikes.

Get it from W&P Design for $55.
51
A stuffed friend
Catbird
Who can resist this oh-so-soft lovey? Catbird's Itty Bitty Bun bunny toy is perfect for the newest little one in your life.

Get it at Catbird for $22.
52
A set of iridescent wine glasses
Anthropologie
Treat your loved one to a set of ethereal iridescent wine glasses. They're positively stunning.

Get them from Anthropologie for $40.
53
A handmade match striker
Etsy
This ceramic match striker just might be the perfect stocking stuffer. It is glazed in speckled white for a neutral, yet appealing, aesthetic.

Get it from StainsbyStudio at Etsy for $39.74.
Gifts For The Extended Family You Never See
