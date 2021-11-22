Williams Sonoma, Amazon, Etsy, Hay From left to right: Smeg kettle from Williams Sonoma, Bala bangles from Amazon, candles from Etsy, a lamp from Hay.

Few things are more daunting than the imminent arrival of the holidays and the astronomical amount of shopping that it can entail. Regardless of whether your list of holiday gift recipients is long or short, the pressure to get it right can be overwhelming. But fear not! We’ve compiled the definitive holiday gift guide of 2021. No need to scour the internet trying to find just the right present for the trickiest person on the list, because we’ve done the grunt work for you.

The key to giving someone the perfect gift isn’t necessarily finding the most expensive, over-the-top present you can. It’s honing in on something that will make the recipient feel loved, cared for and seen. And that can come at any price point and from the most unexpected of retailers and brands.

Advertisement

This guide features the most-coveted Hannukah presents and top Christmas gifts for your holiday shopping, from home décor and kitchen essentials to fashion accessories, cozy clothes, beauty products, fitness gifts and much more. So look no further, because this is the one-stop-shop for all your gifting needs.