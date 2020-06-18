An Ultimate Guide To Black-Owned Businesses To Support Now And Always

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
Now more than ever it’s important to think about the diversity of places you support with your money.
There are many things you can do to support the Black community right now, but spending money with Black businesses is one of the easiest, and you can do it without turning away from your phone or laptop.
Do your part in limiting the spread of coronavirus by shopping Black-owned Etsy shops for face masks. Stock your bookshelves with books by Black authors everyone should read. Find Black artists to follow on Instagram.
Where you choose to spend your time and money says a lot about you — and can make a powerful statement. So we’ve aggregated all of our best guides to Black-owned businesses and brands to support right now (and always) into one easy-to-browse list.
Be sure to bookmark this page because we’ll keep updating it.
Below, a complete guide to Black-owned brands to support now and moving forward:
You may remember reading books such as “The Great Gatsby” and “To Kill a Mockingbird” in school, but you may have missed out on many classics by Black authors, such as Maya Angelou’s “I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings” and “The Autobiography of an Ex-Colored Man” by James Weldon Johnson. Check out our full guide to books by Black authors everyone should read.
Right now, Sephora sells 36 beauty brands owned by people of color — seven of which are Black-owned and founded, according to a Sephora spokesperson. In total, Sephora carries nearly 300 beauty brands. Sephora Beauty Director Myiesha Sewell shared some of her favorite Black-owned beauty products at Sephora. (Spoiler: She shares the secret to your quarantine-skin struggles).
We wouldn’t have a Pride Month without the labor of the Black queer community. Check out our guide to Black queer-owned brands to know.
You’re likely familiar with a few powerhouse Black-owned brands such as Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty and Pat McGrath Labs. But it’s worthwhile to browse the lesser-known Black-owned and indie beauty brands that you can find selling directly to consumers or available from well-known retailers. Check out our guide on where to buy them.
We love Insta-famous brands such as Missoma, Merju and Gorjana for some pieces, but we can all agree that the best place to find unique jewelry is from small and independent designers on Etsy.
If you’re on the hunt for a new pair of statement earrings for summer or want to get a personalized necklace, there are plenty of Black-owned Etsy jewelry shops to know about. Check out our guide to the best Black-owned Etsy jewelry shops.
You should always support Black artists and artisans, but it’s especially important now, as Black-owned businesses have been hit hard by the pandemic. Art experts at Etsy, Society6 and Saatchi Art said they have all seen searches for Black artists rise in recent days. We spoke to them about the Black artists to know and follow right now.
Instagram has no shortage of Black food bloggers, authors, chefs, writers and historians who use the platform not only to get you salivating but also to serve you a side of education as well. We’ve pulled together a list of Black food influencers who are well worth following.
You might think to check sites like Wayfair, Anthropologie and West Elm for new furniture and decor, but Etsy is the place to go for fun art, unique decor pieces and even custom furniture. And there are plenty of Black-owned home decor shops worth bookmarking on Etsy.
The COVID-19 pandemic has left many businesses in need of support, but Black-owned businesses — often operating with less funding, investment and visibility than white-owned businesses — are in a particularly vulnerable position. Check out our guide to Black-owned food and drink brands you can shop online.