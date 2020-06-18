An Ultimate Guide To Black-Owned Businesses To Support Now And Always

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

Now more than ever it’s important to think about the diversity of places you support with your money.

There are many things you can do to support the Black community right now, but spending money with Black businesses is one of the easiest, and you can do it without turning away from your phone or laptop.

Where you choose to spend your time and money says a lot about you — and can make a powerful statement. So we’ve aggregated all of our best guides to Black-owned businesses and brands to support right now (and always) into one easy-to-browse list.

Be sure to bookmark this page because we’ll keep updating it.

Below, a complete guide to Black-owned brands to support now and moving forward:

HuffPost Finds

Right now, Sephora sells 36 beauty brands owned by people of color — seven of which are Black-owned and founded, according to a Sephora spokesperson. In total, Sephora carries nearly 300 beauty brands. Sephora Beauty Director Myiesha Sewell shared some of her favorite Black-owned beauty products at Sephora. (Spoiler: She shares the secret to your quarantine-skin struggles).

We wouldn’t have a Pride Month without the labor of the Black queer community. Check out our guide to Black queer-owned brands to know.

You’re likely familiar with a few powerhouse Black-owned brands such as Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty and Pat McGrath Labs. But it’s worthwhile to browse the lesser-known Black-owned and indie beauty brands that you can find selling directly to consumers or available from well-known retailers. Check out our guide on where to buy them.

We love Insta-famous brands such as Missoma, Merju and Gorjana for some pieces, but we can all agree that the best place to find unique jewelry is from small and independent designers on Etsy.

If you’re on the hunt for a new pair of statement earrings for summer or want to get a personalized necklace, there are plenty of Black-owned Etsy jewelry shops to know about. Check out our guide to the best Black-owned Etsy jewelry shops.

Instagram has no shortage of Black food bloggers, authors, chefs, writers and historians who use the platform not only to get you salivating but also to serve you a side of education as well. We’ve pulled together a list of Black food influencers who are well worth following.

