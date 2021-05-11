Tennis Umpire Calls For Help At Italian Open Because Player's Dad Is 'Very Mad'

An Italian Open umpire was so unnerved by confrontations with a tennis player’s father during a match Monday that she called for help, viral video shows. (Watch it below.)

Footage showed the chair umpire on her walkie-talkie while Camila Giorgi was playing Sara Sorribes Tormo. Sergio Giorgi, Camila’s father, could be seen glaring at the umpire from his seat nearby.

“It’s possible for you to stay around?” the official asked. “Because Giorgi’s father is very mad and I would like to have someone.”

“You got it,” the man on the other end replied.

Omg, the umpire asked for someone to be around her because she's afraid of Giorgi's father because he's mad. This is insane! pic.twitter.com/LbDun41xB1 — LorenaPopa 🕵️‍♀️🎾 (@popalorena) May 10, 2021

Giorgi’s father, who is also her coach, constantly argued with the official during the match, the New York Post reported.

CNN sports’ Jill Martin tweeted that the father kept interrupting conversations between his daughter and the umpire and that it was “uncomfortable to watch.” Another reporter, Ben Rothenberg, retweeted a clip of the incident and wrote that “nastiness and aggression toward officials is worryingly on the rise in tennis.”

Another opponent of Giorgi’s once accused Sergio Giorgi of coughing to distract her during their match.

HuffPost did not immediately hear back from the Women’s Tennis Association for comment.