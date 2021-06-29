It’s a major tournament moment that Spain’s national soccer team goalkeeper Unai Simón will definitely want to forget.

A momentary lapse of concentration saw the shot-stopper score a shocker of an own goal during Spain’s second-round European Championships game against Croatia on Monday.

Midfielder Pedri passed the ball back to Simón, but it skipped off his boot and rolled into the net to give Croatia a 1-0 lead.

“It’s a slip-up that you certainly don’t see every day, an oops moment and then some,” said ESPN commentator Derek Rae.

Oops, indeed.

Watch the video here:

UNAI SIMON, WHAT IS GOING ON 😱 pic.twitter.com/GqHTbarCUo — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 28, 2021

Simón, 24, looked utterly dejected following the howler ― the ninth own goal of the entire tournament so far.

But he redeemed himself later in the match, pulling off a string of vital saves as Spain fought back to win 5-3 in extra time and earn a quarter-final spot against Switzerland on Friday.

Watch some of the championship’s other own goals below:

THE FIRST GOAL OF #EURO2020 IS AN OWN GOAL! 😅 pic.twitter.com/fkqykh0g4q — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 11, 2021

MATS HUMMELS OWN GOAL 😱 pic.twitter.com/kq9y5DHRF0 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 15, 2021