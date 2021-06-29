It’s a major tournament moment that Spain’s national soccer team goalkeeper Unai Simón will definitely want to forget.
A momentary lapse of concentration saw the shot-stopper score a shocker of an own goal during Spain’s second-round European Championships game against Croatia on Monday.
Midfielder Pedri passed the ball back to Simón, but it skipped off his boot and rolled into the net to give Croatia a 1-0 lead.
“It’s a slip-up that you certainly don’t see every day, an oops moment and then some,” said ESPN commentator Derek Rae.
Oops, indeed.
Watch the video here:
Simón, 24, looked utterly dejected following the howler ― the ninth own goal of the entire tournament so far.
But he redeemed himself later in the match, pulling off a string of vital saves as Spain fought back to win 5-3 in extra time and earn a quarter-final spot against Switzerland on Friday.
