More Than 300 Dogs Found Dead In Ukraine Shelter After Weeks Without Food Or Water

More than 300 dogs were found dead in an animal shelter in Ukraine after weeks without food or water, an animal charity has reported.

The 485 animals in the Borodyanka shelter were locked in their cages from the start of the war in late February until just days ago when Russian troops finally left and workers could get back inside, UAnimals said. According to CBS News, all but 150 of the dogs died.

Oleksandra Matviichuk, head of the Center for Civil Liberties, posted a video on Twitter showing groups of dead dogs in a passageway at the shelter.

WARNING: The video below is disturbing:

I have no words. Russians even killed dozens of dogs in Kyiv region. WHY??#RussiansWarCrimes pic.twitter.com/tvotxGUThs — Oleksandra Matviichuk (@avalaina) April 3, 2022

Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to the Ukrainian Interior Ministry, posted a different video from the same shelter that showed the surviving canines barking at volunteers as they walked around the bloodied body of a dog.

Ukrainian news site Visegrad 24 posted a video last week showing pet dogs who were shot to death in the Ukrainian village of Velyka Dymerka near Kyiv.

WARNING: This video is also disturbing: