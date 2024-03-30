19 Unbelievable But True Stories People Shared That, TBH, I'm Still Having Trouble Believing

Back in January, we shared a bunch of people’s stories that sound like a lie but are completely true. Well, the comments on that post were filled with even more unbelievable but true stories, so we rounded up some of the best ones. Enjoy!

Warning: A few of the stories may be disturbing to some readers.

1. The fierce Fluffy:

“When I was around 8, my dog followed my dad to wait with me for my school bus. While they were waiting, my dad saw Fluffy get hit by a truck, so he took him and buried him. We then went out of town for the weekend. But on Sunday evening when we got home, Fluffy was standing on our porch! Dad couldn’t believe it and told us, ‘I buried him on Friday!’ Turns out, Fluffy had just been knocked out cold, so he rose from the dead and waited on us to come home.”

2. The poetic return:

“My parents were newlyweds in New Jersey and then moved to Illinois after I was born. They lived there my entire childhood and then divorced the year I graduated. My dad moved to Las Vegas, my mom to Texas. When I turned 30, I took a job in South Florida — the first and only member of my family to ever travel there. While at a local Goodwill in search of home furnishings, I found an old book of poetry on a kitchenwares shelf, and I liked the look of the cover, so I bought it for a quarter and took it home with the rest of my stuff. Later that night, I opened the front cover and was shocked to see an inscription in my dad’s unmistakable handwriting. It was his gift to my mom on their third wedding anniversary. My mom had sold it at a yard sale 10 or so years earlier. Both of them have since confirmed this.”

—Valerie Perreault, Facebook

3. The haunted apartment:

“I was having lunch with a new coworker once, and he was telling me about his apartment and how haunted it was. He didn’t tell me where it was, but the haunting sounded familiar — like an apartment I had once lived in. I told him the address, and he turned as white as a sheet. He was living in that same haunted apartment! When I told him a few details only he could know, he freaked out and moved out of the place that very week.”

4. The killer nurse:

“My father had a heart attack many years ago, and I showed up to the hospital at 3 a.m. Given the time and the fact that he was in ICU, I initially wasn’t allowed in. However, I was finally let in by a nurse who calmed me down and allowed me to see my father. He was so kind to our family throughout my dad’s hospital stay. About six months later, my paternal grandmother was in the ICU for a medical issue, and again, we were cared for by this nurse. About a year later, I received a call from my dad telling me to turn on CNN. Turns out, the nurse was Charles Cullen, who famously confessed to murdering up to 40 patients.”

—Chari Kupstas-Cribb, Facebook

5. The unlucky gent:

“A couple of years ago, I was flat broke and in a store spending my last couple of bucks on ramen to get me through pay day. The lottery happened to be high, so I decided to spend my literal last $2 on a ticket. Well, this little old lady walked up behind me, and since the store was packed, I let her go ahead of me in the line. She purchased one quick pick lottery ticket. I then purchased my lottery ticket and ramen and went home. A couple of days later, I saw her on the news: She was the only winner of a $90 million jackpot. If I hadn’t let her in front of me, I would’ve purchased that ticket, and I’d be millionaire right now.”

6. The runaway weenie:

“When I was a kid growing up in Texas, we had a cute little weenie dog named Golondrina. One day, the gate was accidentally left open, and she got out and ran away, leaving us heartbroken. A year later, the house next door to ours sold, and our new neighbors, from Kansas, had the cutest little dog — a weenie dog!

A few months later, after our neighbors had settled in, we started noticing certain things about the dog. I swear it felt like the dog knew us. Every time she saw us, she would whimper uncontrollably. So, one day, my parents finally decided to ask the neighbors how they had gotten the dog. They said they’d found her wondering their neighborhood in Kansas. After taking her to the vet to see if she was chipped, they had posted signs, but no one ever claimed her, so they decided to keep her. My dad told them we had a dog just like theirs, and her name was Golondrina. Turns out she was actually our lost dog, and they still had her collar that confirmed it was her!”

—Laura Leopard, Facebook

7. The famous French fry thief:

“I was eating lunch at Wendy’s when Bill Murray sat down at my table, stole a fry, dipped it into my Frosty, and ate it. He then looked at me and said, ‘Nobody’s gonna believe you,’ and walked away.”

—Wes Helgeson, Facebook

8. The girl next door:

“When I was 19, my boyfriend was stabbed to death while breaking up a fight. Two years later, my boyfriend and I moved into a house that was split into two flats. I worked with the girl next door. Turns out, she was my boyfriend’s killer’s then-girlfriend.”

—Sue Arona, Facebook

9. The blind date bind:

“I accidentally set my best friend up on a blind date with her ex-husband. I was going out on a first date with a guy, and he asked if I had a friend for his friend, so I invited my best friend along...and then the guys showed up, their jaws dropped, and we had many margaritas.”

—Alyssa Armand, Facebook

10. The divine intervention:

“My grandpa raised me growing up, and his favorite number was 44. Every day, he had me wait with him to watch the clock change to 4:44. His son (my uncle) had died in a car accident, and his football jersey number was 44. Then, my grandpa passed away in 2016. The next year was the worst year of my life. I wasn’t religious, and I didn’t usually pray, but in this instance my car had broken down, and I was registering my grandpa’s truck at the DMV. In the notes app on my phone, I asked for a sign that my life would change or for a guardian angel — it was the first and only prayer I had ever written down on my phone. When the lady called me up, she asked what I wanted the license plate to say — ‘State of Florida,’ ‘In God We Trust,’ or something else — and I said ‘In God We Trust.’ She brought me the license plate, and the number was 4444. I immediately started crying. And my life actually did turn around in every respect.”

—Catrina Crawford, Facebook

11. The bike accident:

“When I was 9, I broke my arm and hit my head when I fell off my bike, and a boy in the street helped me up. Twenty years later, I was meeting up with one of my best friend’s friend, and I told the story of that bike accident. Turns out, my best friend’s friend was the boy who picked me up when I fell — and now we’re married.”

—Karen Hathaway Ochu, Facebook

12. The family apartment:

“My boyfriend and I moved into the same apartment my grandparents had lived in after World War II. We didn’t know until my mum was going through their old stuff to make a Remembrance Day piece for her front hall and found an old letter addressed to them at my address.”

13. The cup exchange:

“When I was first married back in the early ’70s, one of the cups from my best dinner set got broken and I couldn’t get an exact replacement. I could get the same color, but in a different shape. Forty years later, after moving 2,800 miles across the country, I went for a meal at a friend’s house and noticed she had cups like the replacement one. After I told her the story about breaking a cup and only being able to get one like hers, she went to her cupboard and brought back a cup like the one I’d broken. She had had the same experience, but in reverse. So 40 years later, we swapped cups and both had a full set again!”

—Vicki Watt, Facebook

14. The same name:

“I found out that if my husband had been born a girl, his parents had planned to name him Megan Elizabeth. That is my name.”

15. The bird whisperer:

“One day, I saw a hummingbird trying to fly out of my garage. It was trapped and couldn’t find the opening. I held out my hand, and it freaking flew right into it! So I took him outside and let him go. A month later in a relative’s garage, another hummingbird was trapped, so I went over there and held out my hand again, and this one landed in my hand too! I of course let him go too. My only thought was that they were exhausted and for some reason felt comfortable with me.”

—Shelby Zee Jackson, Facebook

16. The same...everything:

“My daughter met a little girl at the park last summer, and it turned out that they were both going into kindergarten at the same school. They ended up having the same teacher. This little girl also lives on our street. In fact, when we were house hunting, we toured their house. I also found out that when they were infants, they were both at the same center for a few months. I actually remember meeting her mom when we toured the room. And, very recently, we both discovered that we had gone to the same college and graduated the same year.”

17. The helpful Harry:

“My grandmother was traveling to the Philippines with her sister who was ill. When they got off the plane and went into JFK airport, Harry Connick Jr. helped pick her up after she collapsed onto the floor. My grandmother looked up and said, ‘You look a lot like Harry Connick Jr.’ He responded, ‘That’s because I am Harry Connick Jr.’”

—Rachael Lynnae McGrath, Facebook

18. The meme queen:

“My wife is a childcare provider, and some years ago one of her clients was a couple with a little girl about 2 years old. They dressed her up as a prisoner in an orange jumpsuit with makeup eyebrows and scars on her face. She became the non-crying half of the ‘timeout changes a man’ meme. The crying boy in the picture is a neighbor.”

19. And finally, the sophomore year setup:

“During my sophomore year of high school, my sister and her friend tried to set me up on a blind date with the guy who mowed her parents’ lawn. It never worked out, and we never met. Two years later, during senior year, I met and started dating the guy who I’d eventually marry. A couple years later, we discovered that we were supposed to have been each other’s blind date sophomore year. We’ll have been together 17 years this March!”

—Susan Ewen, Facebook